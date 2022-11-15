Jordan Travis Named Davey O'Brien Semifinalist

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the nation's top quarterback, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only quarterback in the state of Florida and one of three ACC quarterbacks on the list.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak



For the third straight year, a fan vote will help decide which quarterbacks advance to become finalists. The top-five in voting on each social media platform will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the selection committee. Voting is open on the Davey O'Brien Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. Fans vote by "liking" the post highlighting the individual quarterback on the official channels.

Travis has started all 10 games at quarterback for the Seminoles this season and is directing an FSU offense that leads the nation with 75 plays of at least 20 yards and with 15 touchdown drives of at least 80 yards and ranks second nationally with seven touchdown drives of 90 or more yards. The Seminoles' offense also ranks sixth in the country with an explosive play rate of 16.62 percent and ranks 10th with an average of 6.89 yards per play and 16th with an average of 477.1 yards of total offense per game. FSU is one of only four teams in the country, and the only ACC team, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards rushing per game.

Individually, he is 177-of-271 passing for 2,414 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 246 yards and three touchdowns on 55 rushing attempts and one receiving touchdown. His average of 8.16 yards of total offense per play leads the ACC and is 10th in the country. He ranks second in the conference and 16th nationally with an average of 13.64 yards per completion, second in the ACC with a 65.3 completion percentage and third in the ACC and 15th in the country with his average of 8.91 yards per pass attempt. He also ranks third in the ACC with 20 passing touchdowns, 146 points responsible for and 241.4 passing yards per game. The redshirt junior from West Palm Beach has shown his explosiveness passing and rushing, as he leads the ACC in 50-, 60- and 70-yard passes, ranks second with 42 passes of at least 20 yards and also is tied for seventh with five rushes of at least 20 yards.

During FSU's current three-game winning streak, in which the Seminoles have outscored Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse by a combined score of 124-22 and gained a combined 1,516 yards of total offense, Travis is 55-of-73 passing, a completion percentage of 75.3, for 753 yards and nine touchdowns. He has a career-high three passing touchdowns in each game and in the win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 29, he threw for a career-best 396 yards passing on a career-high-tying 24 completions with three touchdowns. In the 38-3 win at Syracuse, Travis was 21-of-23 passing, a 91.3 completion percentage, and became only the second player in FSU history, and first since 1949, to record a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game after rushing for the first score, throwing for three and then catching the final touchdown of the day.

Travis is 377-for-607 passing for 5,088 yards and 41 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,563 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career at Florida State. He is one of nine active quarterbacks to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in FBS, and his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns totals are the most by a quarterback in program history. He ranks 11th on FSU's all-time career passing touchdowns list and is 13th on the program's passing yards and completions lists.

The three finalists for this year's award will be announced Nov. 29, and the winner of the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award will be revealed Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Florida State hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon and ends its regular season by hosting Florida on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State basketball throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook