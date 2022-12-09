Jordan Travis says "a couple surprises" are on horizon for Florida State in Transfer Portal

Florida State has been one of the most successful teams in the country over the past few years when it comes to finding talent in the transfer portal. The Seminoles are wasting no time scouring the portal once again in 2022, offering multiple players and landing a commitment from former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson on Wednesday night.

The coaching staff is just getting started ahead of a crucial recruiting weekend where FSU will host UTEP offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock, South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, and UCF cornerback Davonte Brown.

Star quarterback Jordan Travis announced his return to Florida State on Monday. During an appearance on ESPNU's SiriusXM Radio with EJ Manuel and Michael Yam, the redshirt junior confirmed he's been getting involved in the recruiting efforts, matter-of-factly stating that 'a couple surprises' are on the way for the Seminoles.

“Yes sir, 100 percent,” Travis said. “I’ve been talking to a couple people. Just recruiting a little bit.”

“We’ll see soon,” Travis continued. “We have a couple surprises coming in. So we’ll see that soon for sure.”

The Florida native also broke down his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season and what will be his sixth season overall at the college level in 2023. He believes that there is still another level that the program and his game can ascend to over the offseason.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me. I felt like I needed one more year just to continue to grow. Then, I had unfinished business at Florida State," Travis said. "I came to Florida State to help change this program around. I just feel like we're doing that, we're in the process of doing that right now. We've got a lot of work to do. I have high expectations for this team and high goals when I came here and I haven't done that yet."

Travis and a plethora of players on the roster have publicly announced NIL deals with new FSU collective, 'The Battle's End'. How much did NIL play a factor in coming back to lead the Seminoles?

“It played a small factor, for sure,” Travis said. “Honestly, man, having the opportunity to come back to Florida State and play in front of my dream school. I’ve always dreamed of this, it just wasn’t time yet. I had a lot of prayer. Talked to my family a lot. Talked to coach Norvell a lot. It just wasn’t time.”

Nearing the conclusion of his third season under head coach Mike Norvell, Travis detailed what the experience has been like thus far. He feels blessed to be able to play for Florida State and Norvell.

"Honestly man, him coming to Florida State was one of the biggest blessings that's ever happened to me," Travis said. "He's one of my favorite people that I know. He always puts a smile on my face no matter what, man. He coaches me really hard, he loves me really hard, which is important. He cares about his players a lot."

"Florida State got lucky to get him because I'll tell you, he's great," Travis continued. "He's a really special person, he's a really special coach, he's very smart when it comes to calling plays and just getting his guys to play for him. It's a blessing to have him here.

Travis is coming off a career-best regular season where he completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions. Travis also rushed 75 times for 367 yards and seven more scores. He was recently named second-team All-ACC.

The Seminoles are preparing for a matchup with Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29.

The Seminoles are preparing for a matchup with Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29.



