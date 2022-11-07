Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home contest with Lousiana

Florida State has gotten back to its winning ways after taking down Georgia Tech and Miami over the last two weekends in decisive fashion. The Seminoles' 45-3 victory over the Hurricanes tied for the second-largest margin of victory in the history of the highly-contested rivalry.

FSU is preparing for its final true road game of the season at Syracuse on Saturday night. Following that, the team will return home for contests against Lousiana-Lafayette and Florida in back-to-back weekends.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 19. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Louisiana will kick off at noon eastern on RSN (Bally Sports Florida).

This will be the first time that the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns have ever met on the football field. Florida head coach Billy Napier guided the program over the last couple of years before heading to Gainesville. It's interesting that FSU will play both programs over a two-week stretch.

The Seminoles are set for just their third 'early' kickoff of the season. FSU has had eight night games through 11 games ((Wake Forest was at 3:30, Georgia Tech was at noon).

Florida State is set to take on Syracuse at 8:00 p.m. this weekend while Louisiana will host Georgia Southern on Thursday night. The Ragin' Cajuns are trying to prevent their second three-game losing streak of the season.

