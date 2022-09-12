Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Boston College

The ACC announced kickoff times around the league for week 4 on Monday. Florida State is set to host Boston College on Saturday, September 24, at 8 p.m. eastern. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Eagles enter week 3 at 0-2 after falling to Rutgers at home and Virginia Tech on the road. Boston College will play Maine at home on Saturday. The Seminoles are 2-0 following a week 0 win over Duquesne and a neutral-site victory in New Orleans against LSU. FSU will travel to Louisville for its first true road game on Friday.

The contest against Boston College will mark the fourth-straight night game for Florida State to begin 2022. The Seminoles played Duquesne at 6:30 p.m. and LSU at 7:30 p.m. The road game against Louisville is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida State defeated Boston College on the road, 26-23, in 2021. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 20 of 34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Seminoles got out to a 19-3 advantage but the Eagles came storming back behind the combination of quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers. Both players return on a Boston College offense that has struggled so far this year.

Defensively, safety Jarques McClellion led the Seminoles with eight tackles. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach (two tackles for loss) and cornerback Kevin Knowles added seven tackles a piece.

