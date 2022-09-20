Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3

Florida State's undefeated start has the Seminoles picking up some attention on the national radar. The program barely missed out on its first top-25 ranking prior to taking on Boston College but could earn it with one more win.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Florida State's 35-31 comeback victory against Louisville during week 3. On Monday evening, the College Gameday host released his top teams of the week with the Seminoles slotting in at No. 4 behind Penn State, Tulane and Kansas. Washington, Oregon, Eastern Michigan, and Rice also made the list.

Herbstreit also put out his top players of the week and a Seminole made the list. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson came in at No. 5. Well deserved recognition for the transfer after catching career-high seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Washington's Michael Penix Jr, Penn State's Nick Singleton, Kansas' Jalon Daniels, Appalachian State's Christian Horn, and Georgia's Brock Bowers rounded out the list.

FSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after a tough win over Louisville. Despite multiple starters going down, including quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse, the Seminoles outscored the Cardinals 21-10 in the second half. The offense scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the defense stopped Louisvile twice to secure the victory.

Florida State returns to action on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. against Boston College. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

