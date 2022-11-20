LOOK: Alex Atkins, Dillan Gibbons break the rock as FSU extends 200+ yard rushing streak

The Florida State Seminoles hit their stride following a BYE week in late October. Since then, the Seminoles have been taking teams to the woodshed behind dominant performances in the opening half. FSU has held its last four opponents to three points and less than 130 total yards of offense in the first half. The play on defense has allowed the offense to control the clock on the ground.

The Seminoles have recorded 200+ rushing yards in six straight games, including 251 yards on the ground in the 49-17 win against Louisiana. It only took one half for Florida State to get there as the team entered the intermission with 206 rushing yards. Five different players finished with 30+ yards and three 'Noles scored touchdowns (Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson).

Following the victory, Florida State honored its offensive line by letting offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins, and starting left guard Dillan Gibbons break the rock. Gibbons was one of three members of the offensive line to be named an ACC Player of the Week during the winning streak - which could extend to four when weekly awards drop in a few days.

A well-deserved gesture for Atkins after defensive coordinator Adam Fuller became the first coach to break the rock following last week's win over Syracuse since the tradition began with Mike Norvell's arrival in Tallahassee.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career performance, and running back Trey Benson broke the rock against Boston College. Jordan Travis and CJ Campbell split the nod in the blowout over Georgia Tech. Fabien Lovett got an opportunity against Miami.

Check out the moment below.

