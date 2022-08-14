Takeaways from Florida State's second preseason scrimmage

Florida State held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday evening. Following the exhibition, head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the press conference and we've listed some takeaways below.

— Scrimmage was held in the IPF due to lightning in the area. Mike Norvell thought the players handled the transition well.

— Florida State drove back from Jacksonville on Saturday morning. Norvell was happy that the team came out to compete tonight despite a loaded week and travel day, "I'm proud of the team for the work they put in tonight."

— Some penalties need to be cleaned up. Linemen had a few false starts.

— Sunday and Monday will be off days to rest after six straight days of physical practices: "I like the trajectory of where we're headed."

— Norvell discusses the identity of this iteration of the Seminoles: "I think it's a team that's tough. They're building their mental toughness, their physical toughness is something that shows up. And they're passionate."

— Some players hit their top speeds of the fall in practice on Friday morning per the Catapault data.

— Final week of camp coming up: "Get better. I know it's simple but it's our daily focus. This last week was set up to be adverse. There's no question, when I put it together I knew there was going to be a grind to it. I like this week. It wasn't a perfect week, it was a week where guys had to respond. I knew tonight would be a telling experience for where they are. I thought it was really good."

Offense:

— Atkins on the identity of the offense: "Two words come to mind. Unity and toughness. They're playing together. Those backs are running hard. I like the toughness they're playing with, even on the back end of camp, that's been pleasing to see."

— Jordan Travis had two or three series. Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy got the majority of the work.

— Rodemaker and Duffy looked confident on Saturday night: "The ownership of the offense, they're really doing a nice job. They didn't seem uncomfortable. When they're able to take control of it, making different calls, while still being able to play really fast within the system. There was no glaring issue that they weren't putting us in a good position. All in all, I thought it was a good day."

— Norvell has been pleased with the consistency at the skill positions: "Guys that have played well have continued to play well."

— Wide receiver Johnny Wilson continued to show up on Saturday evening. Mycah Pittman, Deuce Spann, and Malik McClain all performed for the wide receivers.

— Tight end Markeston Douglas had a "huge" play. Norvell also mentioned Wyatt Rector making a few catches.

— The offensive line is working in a lot of different players. Norvell said that Darius Washington got some snaps during the scrimmage: "Still mixing guys around. Darius Washington got some work tonight. He's been working himself back. I'm excited about our offensive line and the growth."

— Atkins on developing depth at center: "I thought we operated well. I thought the snaps were good. We're going to have four or five guys that can play that position outside of the ones that we have."

— Tried to put the offensive line in uncomfortable situations. Had players play in positions that they hadn't played all camp. Made it even tougher by not telling those players until right before the scrimmage.

— Jazston Turnetine took reps at guard, right tackle, and left tackle. Atkins was happy with the way he fought through adversity early in the scrimmage.

— True freshman Kanaya Charlton took reps with the starters on Saturday night. Atkins has been pleased with him. "He took reps with the ones today. His time will come and I think it'll come sooner than I thought."

Defense:

— Norvell on the defense: "Our defense played fast tonight. A lot of physicality."

— Adam Fuller gives his first thoughts on the defense: "I thought we played hard. I thought we played with a good energy level. Gave up a few explosives, credit to the offense, I thought they ran hard, created some big plays. We battled on multiple occasions with that first group [in the red zone]. Our guys stood up, communicated through it, and definitely took advantage of some opportunities to play stout in the red zone."

— Fuller mentions that he always want to have more than 11 ready to go on defense. Expects five defensive tackles to play and at least four defensive ends. Four linebackers will play the majority of snaps. Trying to lock in on five cornerbacks with a sixth in the fold as well as three to four safeties, "You're trying to get the next best player ready. We will be locked in on a rotation but you're still repping three groups."

— Tackling took a step forward from the first scrimmage: "I thought the tackling was solid. It's a constant thing in college football nowadays with your opportunities to tackle and teach it. I think we've got six straight days of pounding. On the road, off the road traveling. It was a challenging week. We gave them all the reason to continue to come together. I thought we got out of the week what we wanted to."

— Adam Fuller mentions how much it helps to have so many veterans on the defense. They've established continuity and relationships, "I'm proud to be the defensive coordinator for these guys."

— The defensive line was disruptive at times. It was a collective effort across the board, "A lot of good plays at a lot of good times."

— John Papuchis keeps it real with the defensive line, "They always think they got him [Jordan Travis]. I'm the one that has to look at them and be like, 'I don't know boys'"

— Linebacker Tatum Bethune had another productive outing in the scrimmage. Norvell was pleased: "Once again, he shows up big in those moments."

— Defensive back Jammie Robinson had a good showing. The coaching staff is moving him around to create flexibility in the defense and to showcase his talent. He's continuing to play a leadership role, "He was all over. I saw him flashing."

Special Teams:

— John Papuchis says that Florida State took live reps on special teams during the second scrimmage: "Today we incorporated all of the big four units."

— The live reps and contact have been instrumental in the development of the return units: "I think more than anything, the full speed work has been best for the return units. To get the speed on the kickoff returns, the punt pressure, the punt return unit, that's been critical for us."

— Papuchis thinks that kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been solid during the preseason: "Ryan's had a good camp. He had another solid scrimmage today."

— The depth across the entirety of the special teams room has improved since Papuchis arrived in Tallahassee: "Knowing we have capable guys and capable depth is a really good thing."

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann, running back Trey Benson, and defensive back Sam McCall have stood out as kick returners. Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, and McCall have shined at punt returner. Papuchis will defer to Norvell to name the starters but says, "Those are the guys that'll be playing the key role."

— True freshman linebacker Omar Graham had a good day on special teams. "Today I thought he took a step forward."

