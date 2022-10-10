Mike Norvell provides update on injury to Treshaun Ward

The Seminoles came up short over the weekend at North Carolina State behind a mind-boggling second half. Florida State entered halftime with a 17-3 advantage but was outscored 16-0 in the final two quarters by the Wolfpack, effectively grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team were limited to 93 yards of total offense in the second half while allowing NCSU to possess the ball for 20:54 of the final 30 minutes of the game.

Throughout the course of the evening, multiple Seminoles went down with injuries. Two of the players that NoleGameday spotted who were unable to return to the contest were running back Treshaun Ward and defensive tackle Robert Cooper. Ward was injured in the second quarter while Cooper went down on the first defensive possession of the game.

READ MORE: Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper injured during first half against NC State

The Florida native was injured following a 39-yard run to the left side, the longest by a running back against NC State. He was brought down hard by two defenders and his shoulder went directly into the turf while his lower body was rolled up on. Ward was in visible pain after the play, rolling around on the field while head coach Mike Norvell and medical personnel quickly ran to his side.

Ward was assisted to the sideline and departed for the locker room prior to the conclusion of the first half. He observed the final two quarters from the sideline with a sling draped on his shoulder. Prior to departing, he had recorded 5 carries for 51 yards.

On Monday, Norvell addressed Ward's status while opening up Clemson week with his normal press availability.

"We'll see as the week goes on with him. Tre is extremely tough, his durability is something that has been such a strength, and he's been such a constant impact for us," Norvell said to the media on Monday. "We'll see as this week goes on. He's going to do everything in his power to be available but we'll see as things play out throughout the week."

In his absence, Lawrance Toafili and Trey Benson handled the running back duties for the remainder of the contest. Toafili recorded 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown while Benson rushed six times for 25 yards. They both caught a few passes through the air but were shut down in the second half. The Wolfpack allowed just 10 carries for 29 yards in the final two quarters.

Ward's presence would be a welcome one as Florida State prepares for one of the top defenses in the country. Clemson is only surrending 63.7 yards on the ground per game which ranks second in the country. That includes an average of 2.2 yards per carry and two total rushing touchdowns allowed on the season.

Through six games, Ward is the Seminoles' leading rusher with 72 carries for 488 yards (6.8 YPC), and three touchdowns. He's also caught 5 passes for 12 yards.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The game will be televised on ABC.

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook