Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year

Florida State received game-changing news on Monday night as star quarterback Jordan Travis announced his return to Tallahassee for a fifth season in 2023. Travis has played six total seasons at the collegiate level and has shown a clear level of improvement over the past couple of years while learning under head coach Mike Norvell.

Travis took his game to new heights this year as he completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions while adding 367 yards and seven more scores on the ground in the regular season. He was named second-team All-ACC to recognize his standout season.

Shortly after he made his decision official to return to Florida State, Norvell reacted to the news on social media.

"Run it back! So honored to be on this journey with you [Jordan Travis] what a great representative of our program and a tremendous teammate/leader. Excited for the future and the opportunity that lies ahead. Going to be special!"

There's an opportunity on the table for Travis to enter 2023 as a conference player of the year candidate and on the Heisman shortlist. He's one of nine active players with at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in the FBS. Travis accounted for 11 touchdowns and only nine incompletions during Florida State's wins over Miami, Syracuse, and Louisiana.

The return of Travis should make it easier for the Seminoles to convince redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson and redshirt sophomore running back Trey Benson to run it back for another season. Florida State's offense is averaging 475.7 yards per game in 2022, good for No. 13 in the country.

Florida State concludes its season in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma on December 29.

