Mike Norvell says recruits "took notice" of Florida State's blowout win against Miami

Florida State's 45-3 win down south against Miami on Saturday night was important for the program on and off the field. Not only did the victory make the Seminoles bowl eligible for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell, it also provides momentum on the recruiting trail.

Recruits were buzzing following FSU's nationally televised blowout. With all eyes on the rivalry, this is the kind of performance that helps the Seminoles prove they're heading in the right direction.

On Monday, Norvell had an opportunity to break down what Florida State's second straight win over Miami means.

"It was a great opportunity for us. There were a lot of great recruits that were at that game and we had a lot of fun communication there with them afterward," Norvell said on Monday. "They took notice. It's something that -- we know South Florida is important to us. The state of Florida is important to us as well as this region. But when you get an opportunity to play on a stage like that in that game, it's big. Not only what you do on the field but how you do it, how you play."

"Young men that are evaluating options, they want to be able to see themselves in a program, and I think that's one of the things that's coming across really well is these kids can see it now," Norvell continued. "It's not a hope that this is going to happen. They can see it tangibly. If I put myself in that situation, this is how I'm going to be coached. This is how I'm going to be taken care of. This is the opportunities I'm going to be provided."

The margin of victory was tied for the second-largest in the history of the rivalry and the most by a road team. The Seminoles built a 31-3 advantage in the opening 30 minutes which allowed the coaching staff to go deep into the roster. 57 different players were able to appear on both sides of the ball - including three true freshmen.

Florida State is recruiting multiple players that hail from south Florida and a few of them, such as four-star defensive end commit Lamont Green Jr and four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, were in the stands on Saturday night.

"Like I said earlier, sometimes there's a process that goes with that, but when young men can see that and continue to visualize that, with that experience is going to be, and then to be able to build the relationships, that's what makes things special," Norvell said. "We've seen a lot of growth with that in recruiting in South Florida and obviously throughout the state, and it was definitely a good night for us when it came to how we were able to play in front of them there live."

Like Norvell, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been crucial in the Seminoles' recruiting efforts. His relationship with five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons were among the reasons that the two highly-touted prospects committed to Florida State.

Atkins says that all recruits want to hear is the truth and that FSU is providing that with its continued improvement on the field.

"It’s all been positive kind of going out and watching the improvement because, what they want to see if what we’ve been saying is actually true. Everybody sells a story, everybody pitches the dream, everything is all rainbows and awesome and sunny days and there are no sad days and everything is going to be great for you," Atkins said on Monday. "But the reality of it is they’re getting to see the proof of what you say is becoming a reality. From where we started to where we’re going is showing the things we were talking about when we were talking to these prospects two years ago. It’s showing, they’re starting to realize that ‘these coaches are telling the truth, it wasn’t just something to make me emotionally invested or feel good. Nah, they were actually doing what they said’, and that’s what I think where it’s just truth. And that’s all they wanted, the truth."

The Seminoles are focusing on their final few targets with December's Early Signing Period approaching. Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr, three-star athlete Edwin Joseph, and three-star offensive tackle Chris Otto are among the players on the coaching staff's want list.

Florida State holds 15 commits and the haul is regarded as the No. 18 class in the country according to 247Sports.

