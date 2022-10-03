Mike Norvell updates status of Robert Scott, Fabien Lovett, and Jared Verse

Florida State is looking to bounce back this weekend after its four-game winning streak to begin the season was snapped by Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles committed uncharacteristic mistakes and were flagged a season-high 11 times for 96 yards. The team will have to swiftly shake off the poor performance with a road trip to No. 14 North Carolina State coming up.

READ MORE: Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media for the first time since his post-game press conference following the defeat to the Demon Deacons. Among other topics, Norvell provided an update on multiple Seminoles that have been dealing with injuries, including defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, offensive tackle Robert Scott, and tight end Jackson West.

Verse returned for the Seminoles on Saturday after missing FSU's win against Boston College. He went down during the first half of the team's comeback victory at Louisville a few weeks ago when linebacker Kalen DeLoach made contact with his lower leg while making a tackle. Noticeably not 100%, Verse recorded the defense's first sack against Wake Forest and finished with 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Following the game, the redshirt sophomore dealt with some normal soreness and Norvell expects him to ramp it up more starting this week.

"I think he ended up getting 23 plays in the game, something around that. I thought he came out well. He felt good yesterday," Norvell said. "Just a little soreness after coming, just like anything, when you're off for a couple weeks dealing with an injury. But I expect him to have a good week in prep and continued rehab and hopefully be able to get even more out of him as we're moving forward."

Starting left tackle Robert Scott dressed out on Saturday and went through pregame warmups. It was clear that he's not fully healthy at this point of the season either as Scott avoided moving laterally and didn't end up taking a snap despite the offensive line's struggles with the Demon Deacons' front seven.

The loss of Scott and other offensive linemen has challenged Florida State's depth. The redshirt sophomore put in "a little bit of work" on Sunday according to Norvell. The staff is hoping that he continues to progress throughout the week.

"I know the depth of our offensive line, it's been challenged. When Rob [Scott] went down, obviously Bless is out for the year, Kayden's out for the year," Norvell said. "I mean, we've got guys that have had to play different spots and move around in new positions, but they're all capable. For us it's an opportunity to go out there and to improve and to grow."

"With Rob, I'm hopeful, he was able to get a little bit of work yesterday. Hopeful that he will continue to progress this week," Norvell continued. "Regardless of where his status is, we need to take that step. Like you said, we've got very capable guys up front, and I believe in how they'll respond."

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett hasn't suited up since being injured on the final drive of Florida State's victory over LSU in week 1. He's been spotted with a boot on his foot while using the assistance of crutches to move around.

Tight end Jackson West has yet to play this season while dealing with an unspecified injury. West was on the sidelines in street clothes over the weekend.

Norvell clarified that neither player is out for the season and Florida State expects to have them both back soon.

"Both guys, we fully anticipate will be back later this year," Norvell said. "Fabien is doing a really good job with his rehab, and we'll see as things go. Jackson, his availability here in the next week or so, we'll probably get a better sense of that. Both of those guys are coming along and excited to be able to get them back out there soon."

It would benefit the Seminoles to have Scott and Lovett healthy and ready to play as soon as possible. Florida State is in the midst of a difficult stretch that features three ranked teams in three weeks.

FSU fell short against No. 15 Wake Forest and now moves forward to focus on No. 14 North Carolina State and No. 5 Clemson.

READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook