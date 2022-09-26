Monday Mailbag: Wake Forest, Jordan Travis, and Hurricane?

The Seminoles remain undefeated through another week after handling Boston College with ease, 44-14, on Saturday night. No. 23 Florida State is only a quarter of the way through the 2022 season and the team is one win away from matching what it totaled a year ago. The progess under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been evident despite injuries limiting the impact of multiple starters.

The competition is about to get even tougher with Florida State set to match up with three ranked teams over the next three weeks. Weather permitting, the Seminoles will play No. 22 Wake Forest at home this weekend before traveling to No. 10 North Carolina State. The team will return to Tallahassee to match up with No. 5 Clemson before its second BYE week.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College

Florida State is hoping defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and Robert Scott will be good to go in the near future after all three sat out against Boston College. All three are pivotal to the Seminoles' success at the point of attack on both sides of the ball.

Let's reach into the mailbag and see what's on the docket this week.

Is Jordan Travis a top-15 P5 quarterback? - @garyaroberts

There is certainly an argument to be made for the redshirt junior after he threw for career-high 321 yards in the win over the Eagles. Travis is currently tied as the No. 3 quarterback in the country according to PFF with an overall grade of 92.2 and a passing grade of 91.9.

The Florida native is averaging 10.4 yards per attempt (top-10 nationally) while compiling a five to one touchdown to interception ratio. Travis has done all of this despite missing the majority of the second half in roughly three games. FSU handled Duquesne and Boston College while Travis left the Louisville game early due to an injury.

The progress was evident during the preseason and it's carried into the fall. Travis just has to keep playing at this level for the remainder of the year, which won't be easy.

What are our options for playing this weekend with the hurricane gaining speed? - @bigsid10

Athletic Director Michael Alford and head coach Mike Norvell commented on the storm on Monday. Florida State is still monitoring the path of the hurricane while staying in contact with state and local officials. The Seminoles are also keeping the ACC and Wake Forest's athletic department updated on the situation.

As of Monday evening, the plan is for Florida State and Wake Forest to continue as scheduled this weekend. That could change depending on the damage that Hurricane Ian causes and we'll provide updates throughout the week leading up to the game.

Is FSU a dark horse playoff team? - @dpiddy95

I think it's too early to put the weight of expectations on Florida State's shoulders. This team won eight total games under Norvell and his staff during the last two years. Off to a 4-0 start, let's wait a little bit before expecting the Seminoles to be a playoff contender.

The team is just entering the meat of its schedule and it'll get a lot tougher over the final eight games. I don't think FSU will play Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Syracuse, Miami, and Florida and go unscathed.

Do you think the 'Noles will have an undefeated season? - @yk.ricky1

No. There is plenty of quality competition remaining and this team isn't in a position to go undefeated yet.

Despite losing starters, team seems to be hitting its stride. What happens over the next eight games? - @michael3gun

It's tough to foresee. A lot of how successful Florida State winds up being down the stretch will depend on health. The defensive line is missing two crucial forces in Fabien Lovett and Jared Verse. The Seminoles will need them and Jordan Travis to consistently be in the lineup if the team is going to reach its full potential in 2022.

These next three games will tell us whether FSU is truly ready to compete for a conference title or not. Regardless, the 'Noles have taken a clear step forward and are closing to becoming eligible for the postseason for the first time in three years.

Will we see more tight end action? Feel like that's not being used enough. - @rackley89

It feels like Florida State is using the tight ends as much as they can in the offense. The coaching staff has been able to use play-action to open up opportunities for Cam McDonald and Preston Daniel. McDonald has caught four passes for 97 yards over the last two games. He's already halfway to his receiving total from 2021 (243 yards).

The same can be said for Daniel, who got open on the goal line off play-action to make his first career touchdown catch at Florida State. Redshirt sophomore tight end Markeston Douglas caught a pass against LSU.

The emergence of the wide receivers has allowed the Seminoles to lean on them to produce. With that being said, McDonald has gotten opportunities but the rest of the unit is less refined as receivers.

How do you feel about Patrick Payton? Greatness in the making. - @_tiff83

Payton began to pop onto my radar during spring practice and that just continued over the summer and into the preseason with his work in the weightroom. He refined his body from where it was at a year ago during his true freshman season at Florida State. That work ethic has paid and now Payton is developing into a legitimate contributor off the edge.

The Florida native has totaled six tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a sack this season. Payton saw extensive action against Boston College where he recorded 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a sack. If he continues to grow at this pace, the sky is the limit for the redshirt freshman.

The next three games are hard. How many do you see us taking? And why? - @daddybozeak

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the health of Lovett, Verse, Robert Scott, and others, I'm leaning towards Florida State going 1-2 in this stretch with losses to North Carolina State and Clemson and a win over Wake Forest. It's going to be a game by game decision for me but this will be no easy task for the Seminoles with three straight ranked matchups in three straight weeks.

I think Florida State fans would take a 5-2 record through seven games if it comes to that.

How do you think the defense will handle Wake Forest's passing game? - @coberto40

There's no true way to stop Wake Forest through the air. Quarterback Sam Hartman has been around forever and he's seen just about everything a college defense can present. Florida State should consider throwing multiple looks at Hartman with the pass-rush and in coverage to make him think as much as possible.

The North Carolina native is coming off a career-high six touchdown passes in a close loss to Clemson. With that being said, Hartman threw two interceptions against Liberty and has already been sacked eight times in three games. The Seminoles will have a better chance if they can make him uncomfortable early on.

How do we compare to Wake Forest. Think we will win? - @e63_steve

Florida State holds the No. 15 offense (503.8 yards per game) and the No. 28 defense (310.5 yards allowed per game). Wake Forest holds the No. 52 offense (437.5 yards per game) and is tied for the No. 72 defense (378.5 yards allowed per game).

This will be a battle of two of the top quarterbacks in the ACC in Jordan Travis and Sam Hartman. Both teams have capable skill-players. The Seminoles will field a trio of talented running backs in Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili while four different receivers have led the team in the first four games of the season. The Demon Deacons also have very good receivers in A.T. Perry (16 catches, 273 yards, 2 TDs), Jahmal Banks (15 catches, 238 yards, 5 TDs), and others.

I think the game will come down to which defense can limiting the opposing offense the best. Right now, I'm leaning Florida State 38-35.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook