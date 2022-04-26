NCAA announces timeline for president Mark Emmert to step down

The governing body of college athletics will have a new president in the near future.

Per a release from the NCAA, the governing body of college athletics will have a new president next summer. Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced by mutual agree that Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA. It's expected that Emmert will continue to serve in the role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert in the release. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.

*Press release per the NCAA.

During Emmert's time with the NCAA, he hired former Florida State Athletic Director, Stan Wilcox, in a role as executive vice-president of regulatory affairs. He also oversaw the acceptance of Name, Image, and Likeness into college athletics.

