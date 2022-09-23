NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

It's been nearly four weeks since Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) played its last home game against Duquesne on August 27. That's about to change as the Seminoles will play inside Doak Campbell Stadium for three out of the next four weeks. The conference schedule is just getting underway for head coach Mike Norvell and his team. They'll look to move to 2-0 in ACC play when FSU hosts the Boston College (1-2, 0-1) Eagles on Saturday night.

To put it nicely, the Eagles have had their fair share of struggles early in the 2022 season. The offensive line has lost multiple starters for the year and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is questionable after missing the last two weeks. If Trapilo is unable to play, former walk-on and redshirt freshman, Nick Thomas, will replace him in the lineup. To add to the disruption, Boston College was already in the midst of replacing all five starters from last year. The injuries have limited the ability to build consistency and chemistry.

Without a capable offensive line, the trio of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, running back Pat Garwo, and wide receiver Zay Flowers have been limited. Jurkovec is completing less than 60% of his passes and has been sacked 12 times. Garwo is averaging 2.9 yards per carry on 41 attempts and his average bumped up after a 30-yard run at the end of Boston College's win over Maine. Flowers is averaging a career-low 13 yards per catch but he is averaging 95 yards per game.

The Eagles sport the No. 42 defense in the country, allowing 328 yards per game, including 148.3 yards on the ground. Florida State's trio of running backs will need to be at their best against Boston College and old friend, Jaiden Woodbey.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Eagles.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

This is the epitome of a trap game. Undefeated for the first time in seven years and under head coach Mike Norvell with a contest against ranked Wake Forest looming next weekend. The only thing standing in the way is a Boston College team that the Seminoles opened as more than two touchdown favorites again. Oh, and that number has only continued to rise.

Considering the injuries that the team suffered against Louisville, this is a very precarious scenario depending on who can suit up on Saturday night. The most important part of this game is staying focused against an overmatched opponent. The Eagles haven't done much to inspire confidence on offense, averaging just 16.5 yards on the ground per game against FBS opponents.

I expect the Seminoles to put a heavy emphasis on running the ball to shorten this one as much as possible. Boston College has a decent defense but its black hole on offense will make it tough for the Eagles to pull off a road upset.

Like last week, I think this will be a little ugly but it won't matter as Florida State moves to 4-0. Finally, the program will find itself inside the top 25 when the latest polls are released.

Season record: 2-1

Florida State 28, Boston College 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

One thing Florida State doesn't need to do on Saturday is overlook its opponent in Boston College. No, they're not the greatest team in the country nor are they the best in the conference but we've seen FSU slip up in years past.

Attending Tuesday and Wednesday's practices, I really liked what I saw throughout them both. A lot of energy, competitive battles, tough hands-on coaching, and accountability. Mike Norvell said Wednesday that Tuesday's practice was one of the most fastest and explosive practices they've had all fall when going back and looking at the numbers recorded from players.

I'm looking for veteran defensive end Derrick McLendon to step up in this game, be a leader on the field on Saturday night and get after Phil Jurkovec as much as possible. This quarterback is a complete 180 from Malik Cunningham's run threat talent but Jurkovec isn't the easiest guy to take down. He has that Big Ben physical nature to him. Florida State needs someone, if Jared Verse is not available, to make plays and harass the Eagles' quarterback. It's McLendon's time to do so.

No matter who starts at quarterback Saturday for the Seminoles, I have FSU winning this one to go 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Season record: 3-0

Florida State 34, Boston College 17

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

I was surprised as any to see the spread open at 16.5 in FSU’s favor, but then you look at Boston College and realize they’re not very good. They have a very inexperienced offensive line, and hopefully the defense will beat them up all night. I’m expecting Rodemaker to play this game in favor of getting Travis healthy, otherwise I’d take FSU covering the points. Should still be a 2 TD game though

Season record: 2-1

Florida State 31, Boston College 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

We’ve seen Florida State win in different ways. They held off a comeback from LSU in Week 1. A couple of weeks later, they suffered injuries in key positions but stayed the course and came from behind to defeat Louisville.

The Eagles don’t have near the talent, but they’re well-coached and searching for their first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win. Despite allowing some big plays to Boston College’s offense, the Seminoles hold them in check and move to 4-0.

Season record: 3-0

Florida State 34, Boston College 17

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Florida State should have an advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Run the ball, contain Jurkovec on defense and the N'oles should win this one by a decent margin.

Season record: 3-0

Florida State 31, Boston College 16

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Depending on who plays at QB the score may change but I am confident that the 'Noles as a unit are much better than BC. At night in Doak will be electric and too much for the Eagles to handle.

Season record: 3-0

Florida State 35, Boston College 20

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Regardless of all the injuries, the 'Noles will still handle BC pretty comfortably.

Season record: 3-0

Florida State 42, Boston College 17

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

The Seminoles are coming off the heels of yet another dramatic win on the road and seek their first 4-0 start since 2015. Despite FSU coming out with a win in its ACC opener, I'm afraid that we left the Louisville game with more questions than answers. With injuries littered across all sides of the ball, Florida State must find a way to maintain the high level of play we've come to expect from them this season, and avoid a potential trap game in this Boston College matchup.

The biggest uncertainty lies at the quarterback position for the Seminoles and what the offense will look like come Saturday night. Before leaving the game early, Jordan Travis threw for 157 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 interception after completing his first 11 passes in the game. After a slow start, Rodemaker picked up steam finishing the matchup with 109 yards, 2 TDs, and a game-high QBR of 85.4. That quarterback play is going to be crucial for the FSU offense, specifically in the passing game. Don't let the opponent's overall record, the ESPN FPI win probability of 89.2%, or this game's 17.5 point spread fool you, the Boston College Eagles currently have a defense ranked in the top 50 of ESPN's SP+, and Head Coach Jeff Hafley (former Ohio State Defensive Coordinator) has them dialed in on preventing the run. Ward, Toafili, and Benson will have their work cut out for them, but the emphasis is going to be on the receivers winning their matchups and stretching the defense.

On the other side of the ball, the game plan here should be rather simple: Prevent the Jurkovec-Flowers connection. Boston College WR Zay Flowers is, unsurprisingly, the team leader in the passing game with 22 receptions, 285 yards, and 3 TDs on the season. Flowers is undoubtedly quarterback Phil Jurkovec's favorite target, and it is imperative that the FSU Defensive Backs shut him down. That is, of course, if the FSU defensive line and linebacker group do their job in shutting down the run and pressuring the quarterback against this weak BC offensive line. The Eagles are currently averaging 2.9 yards per rush and have allowed 12 sacks in the season thus far. Regardless of the injuries to Lovett and Verse, this Florida State defensive front should overpower and outmatch the BC O-Line, and I expect them to be in the backfield for a large majority of the night.

Sitting at 1-2 overall, the Eagles are struggling to find their way early in the season. Regardless, the looming threat of the Flowers and Jurkovec connection finding its rhythm is not to be overlooked. With key players out, the banged-up Seminoles have a lot to answer for on offense and defense heading into this game. In any other season, this matchup has "trap game" written all over it.

Not this season.

Doak Campbell Stadium under the lights.

Prime-time matchup.

Sold Out crowd.

Family Weekend.

Tallahassee is primed for the Seminoles to put on a show in front of a home crowd and notch another definitive win.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 35, Boston College 21

CONSENSUS: Florida State (8-0)

