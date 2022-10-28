NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is back in action for its final stretch of the regular season. The Seminoles enter Saturday's contest with Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC) on a three-game losing streak but there is optimism that the team is ready to respond following a BYE week.

The Yellow Jackets have struggled throughout the 2022 campaign as head coach Geoff Collins was fired last month. He's been replaced by interim coach Brent Key, who has guided the team to a 2-1 record. Georgia Tech upset then ranked Pittsburgh and defeated Duke in overtime a few weeks ago. However, there is uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Jeff Sims' status after he left the loss to Virginia with a foot sprain.

Georgia Tech is only averaging 16.1 points per game - which ranks No. 125 in the country - and is one of seven teams to have scored 11 or less touchdowns on offense. It's been a struggle for the Yellow Jackets and it could get even worse if Sims isn't available. With that being said, one thing GT does well is create turnovers while holding onto the ball itself.

The Yellow Jackets have forced 15 turnovers while only giving the ball away six total times through seven games. That's the fourth best margin in the country and main reason why they pulled off the upset in Pittsburgh. FSU can't afford to overlook its opponent ahead of a rivalry game with Miami.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Yellow Jackets.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The week off came at a perfect time as Florida State needed to heal up and recharge after three tough losses that were separated by a total of 18 points. This team is close and that's what so frustrating about seeing them fall short. Simply put, the margin of error was extremely small against Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson.

That changes a little bit against Georgia Tech, who hasn't played well but somehow leads the Coastal Division. There's really no telling who will suit up at quarterback. The Yellow Jackets have three options; Jeff Sims, backup Zach Gibson, and true freshman Zach Pyron. The Seminoles will get a boost upfront if star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett is able to return against an offensive line that has surrendered 26 total sacks, including seven last week.

Quarterback Jordan Travis appears to be playing more loose after some time off and he was connecting well with his wide receivers during practice this week. Kentron Poitier, Johnny Wilson, and Deuce Spann made a ton of plays. It'll depend on what version of the offensive line shows up if the unit is going to rebound.

I think it might be a little sloppy early as Florida State establishes a rhythm but the Seminoles end up running away with this one in Tallahassee.

Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 6

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Florida State is coming off of a three-game losing streak and a much-needed bye week. A large number of players spent this time recovering and rehabbing from injuries that have been bothering them for a while. One of those players who has the potential to make a return is star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. The leader on defense and team overall has been working his way back to 100% in the hope to be back in action after going down during LSU's last drive in the fourth quarter in New Orleans.

I believe Florida State will win this game but I want to see more. This offense has struggled in the middle of games. Why is that? Execution? Playcalling? Why does everything stall for Mike Norvell after starting games with successful scoring drives? I'd like to see the Seminoles keep putting drives together for a full four quarters. They did it for the most part against Boston College and should be able to do it again but this needs to turn into a trend for Norvell and Jordan Travis going into the last five games.

One thing coach Norvell has done a good job of this year is not allowing his team to overlook opponents. This week's practice was filled with energy, competition, and hard coaching. This game doesn't last long in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Florida State 37, Georgia Tech 10

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

I don’t know what to make of Georgia Tech’s QB situation, but it shouldn’t be good no matter what. As long as FSU contains GT’s ground attack while not shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers and costly penalties, this will hopefully be a blowout.

Season Prediction Record: 4-3

Florida State 35, Georgia Tech 10

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

The bye week should have given FSU plenty of time to rest and get healthy. Three consecutive losses weren’t ideal, but the rest of the schedule is full of opportunities. It’s easy to focus on looming matchups with Miami and Florida, but the Syracuse game might be the most important if we truly want to see where the Seminoles stand in the college football landscape. Nonetheless, the Yellow Jackets shouldn’t be taken lightly due to their competitiveness and effort until the final whistle. I expect Florida State to deliver an encouraging performance and outperform GT at all three levels.

Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 23

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Florida State is looking to put a W in the win column coming out of a much neeeded bye week. A lot of this game will depend on the health of GA Tech QB Jeff Sims. If he’s healthy and can play, I expect the Yellow Jackets to put up a decent fight. FSU expects defensive linemen Fabien Lovett to make his first appearance since the LSU game. Will be a much needed boost for this defense. Ultimately I believe the 'Noles will be able to run the ball effectively and also control the line of scrimmage on defense.

Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Florida State 31, Georgia Tech 13

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

A crucial end stretch of the season will start off strong as the Seminoles cover the spread against Georgia Tech. Having a bye week leading up to this matchup should really help the 'Noles take care of business.

Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Florida State 42, Georgia Tech 10

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

FSU simply hasn’t been able to get over that hump the past three games but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. There should be no reason why Georgia Tech comes down to Tallahassee and gets a win. I think this is the best we see FSU play all season.

Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Florida State 42, Georgia Tech 13

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

'Noles get off to a hot start and stay hot the whole game

Season Prediction Record: 4-3

Florida State 45, Georgia Tech 17

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Oh man, what a weekend it was watching College Football free of any emotional investment. Sometimes you forget how awesome this sport is when you get caught up in the moment just desperately wanting your team to succeed. Which brings me to my next topic: The Florida State Seminoles play football this week.

As the Righteous Brothers would say, Florida State has "lost that loving feeling." After a strong 4-0 start to the season, Florida State is in the middle of a three game skid. Granted, it's against the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but that doesn't lighten the blow given the fact that the 'Noles had no shortage of opportunities to win those games. Eighteen points across three games is what separates the Seminoles from an undefeated record in 2022. Eighteen points, but I digress. FSU is coming off of a much needed bye week giving the team an opportunity to heal, to correct mistakes, and to focus on the schedule ahead. Now, the Seminoles look to right the ship Saturday afternoon against a surprising Georgia Tech Yellowjackets team.

Around the nation, no one was giving Georgia Tech a chance prior to the start of the season. After the Yellowjackets fired their Athletic Director and Head Coach in September, their chances at finding success in the 2022 season looked even more grim. That was, until GT followed up the front office shakeup with a 26-21 win over the 24th ranked Pitt Panthers. Today, Georgia Tech sits second only to North Carolina in the ACC Coastal division, and they will have an opportunity to take first place in a November 19th matchup against the Tar Heels. So, whereas this game was considered nothing more than a pushover in early September, Georgia Tech has shown an uncharacteristic level of fight and determination to make their game against Florida State an interesting one.

Former FSU recruiting target and quarterback Jeff Sims helms the offense for Georgia Tech, but, despite his day to day status at the time of writing this article, Sims has struggled to produce for the Yellowjackets. Seven games into the season, quarterback Jeff Sims has thrown for just 5 touchdowns. Georgia Tech averages around 313 yards of offense per game with 174.1 through the air and 139.3 on the ground, and they've had very little success scoring points averaging 16.1 points per game, which ranks 250th in the nation. In fact, the Yellowjackets have surpassed 25 points in a game a total of two times this season (versus Western Carolina and versus Pitt). Meanwhile, the Florida State defense stands to potentially see the return of impact player Fabian Lovett to an already stout defensive line. Currently, the Seminole defense ranks 25th in the nation in yards allowed per game (332.0), and they will have the opportunity to display their prowess this weekend against the Yellowjackets.

Now, I know some in the fan base might be shocked to hear this, but the defense has actually kept this team in the game for all three of their losses. Rather, the question marks have surrounded the abilities of the Seminole offense to find some level of consistency. For three straight weeks, we sat and watched as the Florida State offense struggled to string together a full, four quarter performance. Against Wake Forest and Clemson, it was the inability to find production in the first half. Against NC State, it was the inability to finish drives down the stretch. If there's a specific thing you're looking for coming out of the bye week, it's the re-emergence of the Seminoles offense that we all witnessed in the first 4 games.

FSU's offense is the 22nd best in the nation in rushing yards per game, and even though running back Treshaun Ward is the latest to fall victim to the injury bug, the 'Noles boast a more than competent backfield in his absence with Lawrence Toafili and Trey Benson. Quarterback Jordan Travis remains a core contributor in the rushing attack as well, but he will once again have to find success (and consistency) through the air to keep opposing defenses on their toes. Of course, wide receiver Johnny Wilson has been the leading recipient of those passes tallying 27 receptions for 492 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season. In order for the Florida State offense to find its rhythm, Johnny Wilson is going to have to maintain this level of performance, but that's not to say the rest of the receiving corps can coast along. Remember Ontaria Wilson's heroic performance against LSU? What about veteran Mycah Pittman's flashes of greatness across multiple games? That's right, they all need to get involved in bringing this offense to life and taking the top off of defenses. What better opportunity to get these receivers involved than against a Georgia Tech team that gives up 215 passing yards per game.

Florida State had a week to catch their breath and find their footing at the midpoint of the season. The 'Noles return to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend to kick off the first of what is sure to be an enlightening stretch of games. Look, this one should be pretty cut and dry. Florida State is currently the heavy favorite with a 24 point spread in their favor and a 90.9% chance of winning according to ESPN's FPI. However, Georgia Tech is on a two game winning streak against the Seminoles dating back to 2015. I'm just saying, crazier things have happened (I still haven't let go of the "Miracle on Techwood Drive"). Personally, I like the rested Seminoles to find their footing once again and establish a powerful tone for the remainder of their schedule. The defense will display a level of poise and discipline that we have long expected from them, and the offense finds ways to mix up their attack and put points on the board throughout all four quarters.

Seminoles put on a show in front of a home crowd and come out with a much needed, morale boosting win.

Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Florida State 31, Georgia Tech 17

CONSENSUS: Florida State (9-0)

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



