'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1990s

Ah, the 90s. Florida State's dynasty years. The 'Noles and their lovable head coach Bobby Bowden had taken the college football world by storm. They built the foundation in the 80s but finally broke through and won a national championship in 1993. Then 6 years later they did it again, with two Heisman trophy winners and a slew of NFL Draft picks to boot.

By that point, the Draft looked a lot more similar to what we see today, and many 'Noles walked that stage at Radio City Music Hall or had their names come across the ticker. Let's take a look at what happened to all 65 of those players.

1990

1st Round, Pick 25- Dexter Carter, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Carter spent 8 years in the NFL, 7 with the 49ers and 1 with the New York Jets. He played in and was part of the 1995 Super Bowl Championship team. He ended his career with 1,042 yards and 5 touchdowns. He now runs a foundation in his name for at-risk youth.

2nd Round, Pick 25- Leroy Butler, DB, Green Bay Packers: Butler would spend 11 seasons in Green Bay and become one of the best Packers of all time. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 90s. Butler is also responsible for the now very popular “Lambeau Leap” that sees Packers, after a touchdown, hopping from the field to the stands. He finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks. He also helped the organization win a Super Bowl and is in its Hall of Fame.

3rd Round, Pick 63- Peter Tom Willis, QB, Chicago Bears: Willis spent 4 seasons in Chicago where he threw for 1,261 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also spent two seasons in the Arena Football League, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 176 touchdowns. After his playing career ended he entered the broadcast booth with the legendary Gene Deckerhoff, where he would spend the next ten seasons. Willis was let go because administration thought he was too critical of the program.

3rd Round, Pick 68- Ron Lewis, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Lewis spent 5 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and the Packers. He accumulated 27 receptions and 325 yards.

5th Round, Pick 119- Eric Hayes, DT, Seattle Sehawks: Hayes spent 4 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, Rams and Buccaneers. He appeared in 24 games but did not record any official stats.

9th Round, Pick 248- Odell Haggins, DT, San Francisco 49ers: After spending 3 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and the Bills, Haggins returned to FSU as an assistant in 1994 to coach offensive line and tight ends. In 1996, he made the switch to defensive tackles. He held this position for until 2013 when he was promoted by then head coach Jimbo Fisher to assistant head coach while continuing to coach defensive tackles. In 2017 he served as the interim head coach when Fisher took of Texas A & M. He was kept on by new coach Willie Taggart who used the that Haggins “comes with the furniture.” In 2019 he became interim head coach once again after Taggart was let go. He was retained by new head coach Mike Norvell, back to his assistant head coach and defensive tackles role.

11th Round, Pick 281- Terry Anthony, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony only spent 1 season in the NFL, in which he had 4 receptions for 54 yards. He was carted off the field in week 16 against the Bears after a serious knee injury occurred. He never played professionally again.

1991

2nd Round, Pick 30- Reggie Johnson, TE, Denver Broncos: Johnson spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Broncos, Packers, Eagles and Chiefs. He accumulated 791 yards for 6 touchdowns.

3rd Round, Pick 66- Lawrence Dawsey, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dawsey spent 8 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Buccaneers, but bounced around with the Giants, Saints and Dolphins. He accumulated 3271 yards and 6 touchdowns. After his playing career ended he found himself in the coaching world. He started as the wide receivers coach at the University of South Florida in 2004. In 2007 he returned to Florida State as wide receivers coach, a position he held until 2017. He also had titles of passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator. He helped the program win its 2013 National Championship.

5th Round, Pick 139- Anthony Moss, LB, New York Giants: Moss never played in a regular season game in the NFL.

6th Round, Pick 151- Richie Andrews, K, Detroit Lions: From what I can find, Andrews didn't record a game stat in the NFL, but he did bounce around to a few teams as their backup before leaving professional football behind. Perhaps his lasting legacy will be his work trying to change and modernize football headgear. He is the founder of LDR headgear, which has the goal of limiting concussions and making the game much safer.

7th Round, Pick 182- Hayward Haynes, OG, New Orleans Saints: Haynes never recorded a stat for the Saints. He did, however, spend 1994 with the Las Vegas Posse, which was an organization birthed from the CFL’s American expansion.

1992

1st Round, Pick 5- Terrell Buckley, DB, Green Bay Packers: Buckley went on to have not one but two successful careers post-FSU. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the Packers, Giants, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, and Broncos. He accumulated 20 interceptions, 2 sacks, and over 500 tackles. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001. After his playing career was over, he entered the coaching world by returning to Florida State as a defensive assistant. In 2012, he left to be the defensive backs coach at Akron, and he’s held the same title at schools like Louisville, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

2nd Round, Pick 45- Amp Lee, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Lee spent 9 seasons in the NFL between the 49ers, Rams, Vikings, Eagles, and Lions. He had his best season in 1997, when he was named the Rams team MVP and played a backup role in the greatest show on turf during the 1999 Super Bowl championship run. He accumulated 1,512 rushing yards and 7 touchdown. He also had 3,099 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

3rd Round, Pick 73- Howard Dawkins, LB, Atlanta Falcons: I searched high and low on these inter webs and found nothing on Dawkins. Anyone aware of what happened to him, let me know in the comments below!

4th Round, Pick 102- Casey Weldon, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: The Heisman Trophy runner-up spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Eagles, Chargers, and Washington Redskins. He played in 26 games and threw for 735 yards and a touchdown. He also had brief stints in NFL Europe and the XFL.

4th Round, Pick 103- Edgar Bennett, RB, Green Bay: Bennett spent 6 seasons as a player with the Packers and Bears. He accumulated 3,992 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns. He also had 2,245 receiving yards and 10 TDs. He was also a member of the 1996 Super Bowl Championship team in Green Bay. After his playing career, Bennett stayed around the NFL and began his coaching career. He was with the Packers from 2005-2017, where he held the titles of running backs coach, wide receivers coach, and offensive coordinator. He is currently the wide receivers coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

1993

1st Round, Pick 4- Marvin Jones, LB, New York Jets: One of the most prolific players in FSU history spent a decade in the NFL with the New York Jets. He accumulated 1,091 tackles, 9 sacks, and 5 interceptions. After his playing career ended, he dabbled in the coaching world of semi-pro and start-up leagues. He’s also had a nephew (Fredrick) attend and play for FSU and currently has a son who is being highly recruited by many universities.

2nd Round, Pick 35- Carl Simpson, DT, Chicago Bears: Simpson spent 6 seasons in the NFL with the Bears and Cardinals. He accumulated 136 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He also had a brief stint in the XFL with the Las Vegas Outlaws.

2nd Round, Pick 42- Dan Footman, DE, Cleveland Browns: Footman spent 7 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Ravens, and Colts. He amassed 139 tackles and 19.5 sacks.

2nd Round, Pick 53- Reggie Freeman, LB, New Orleans Saints: Freeman spent 4 seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Jaguars, and Packers. He appeared in 10 games but recorded no official stats.

4th Round, Pick 101- Sterling Palmer, DE, Washington Redskins: Palmer spent 4 seasons in the NFL with the Redskins. He posted 11 sacks and 146 tackles. He also had a brief stint in the XFL with the Chicago Enforcers.

8th Round, Pick 205- Shannon Baker, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Baker never played for the Falcons. He spent 1994 with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in 2 games with 4 catches for 15 yards. He spent the next 4 years in the CFL with the Winnipeg and Saskatchewan franchises. He registered 713 yards and 1 touchdown.

1994

1st Round, Pick 28- William Floyd, FB, San Francisco 49ers: Floyd spent 5 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers and Carolina Panthers. He had 1,141 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. He also won a Super Bowl with the 49ers. After his playing career ended he got into broadcasting. He’s currently the color analyst alongside Gene Deckerhoff for FSU football games. He also co-hosts a studio show on the Sunshine Network. In 2001, he rapped one verse in the song “Bay Riders” with artist Celly Cel.

2nd Round, Pick 61- Lonnie Johnson, TE, Buffalo Bills: Johnson spent 5 seasons in Buffalo and 1 in Kansas City. He amassed 1,587 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He retired in 2000.

4th Round, Pick 104- Corey Sawyer, DB, Cincinnati Bengals: Saywer spent 6 seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and the Jets. He had 163 tackles, 11.5 interceptions, and 3.5 sacks. He also spent time in the XFL with the Memphis Maniax and in the AFL with the Tampa Bay Storm.

4th Round, Pick 129- Sean Jackson, RB, Houston Oilers: Going into the draft, Jackson was facing an off-the-field issue and wound up never playing for the Oilers or professionally again.

6th Round, Pick 192- Kevin Knox, WR, Buffalo Bills: Knox spent one season with the Cardinals and only appeared in 2 games. He also had brief stints in NFL Europe and the CFL. He is the father of NBA basketball player Kevin Knox who currently plays for the New York Knicks.

7th Round, Pick 216- Toddrick McIntosh, DT, Dallas Cowboys: McIntosh spent 3 seasons on active NFL rosters with the Cowboys, Saints and Buccaneers. He appeared in 12 games and had 12 tackles and 2 sacks. He also had brief stints in the CFL with Toronto and the AFL with the Tampa Bay Storm.

1995

1st Round, Pick 11- Derrick Alexander, DE, Minnesota Vikings: Alexander spent 5 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings and Browns. He accumulated 20 sacks and unfortunately has made many lists for top draft busts.

1st Round, Pick 26- Devin Bush, DB, Atlanta Falcons: Bush spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, Ravens, and Browns. He compiled 417 tackles and 7 interceptions. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams. After his playing career, Bush got into coaching at the high school level and eventually the college level at the University of Michigan where his son Devin Bush Jr. played football and attended school. Bush Jr. is expected to go in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bush Sr. also has a daughter named Deje who plays on the softball team at FSU.

1st Round, Pick 28- Derrick Brooks, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Well where do we begin here? Brooks spent his entire 14-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a franchise anchor and a key ingredient to their 2002 Super Bowl championship run. Forget the stats here-- let’s list the accolades. 11 time Pro-Bowler, 5 time first team all-pro, 4 time second team all-pro, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, NFL all-decade team for the 2000s, the NFL’s 100th anniversary team, Buccaneers ring of honor, and of course the ultimate accolade, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brooks currently has a son playing linebacker at FSU.

2nd Round, Pick 55- Corey Fuller, DB, Minnesota Vikings: Fuller spent 9 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Browns, and Ravens. He posted 590 tackles with 17 interceptions. After his playing career, he got into high school coaching and even spent time as the interim head coach at Florida A & M University.

3rd Round, Pick 79- Zack Crockett, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Crockett spent 8 seasons in the NFL for the Colts, Raiders, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Jaguars, garnering 1,071 yards and 36 touchdowns. After his playing career, Crockett became a gourmet chef because he always loved cooking. He also has the Crockett Foundation that gives back to the South Florida youth community and is a scout for the Las Vegas Raiders.

3rd Round, Pick 81- Tamarick Vanover, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Vanover spent 6 seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs and Chargers. He registered 564 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’s gotten into coaching at the high school level and even returned to FSU in 2009 as an offensive assistant. Lately, Vanover has had a slew of legal troubles.

4th Round, Pick 100- Chris Cowart, LB, San Diego Chargers: Cowart never ended up playing for the Chargers or anywhere else professionally.

5th Round, Pick 143- Clifton Abraham, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Abraham spent 3 seasons in the NFL with the Bucs, Bears, and Panthers. He played in 9 games and had 3 tackles. He also had brief stints in the CFL with Toronto and the XFL with the Los Angeles Xtreme.

5th Round, Pick 156- Kez McCorvey, WR, Detroit Lions: McCorvey spent 3 seasons in the NFL with Detroit, where he had 2 receptions for 9 yards. He had a brief stint in NFL Europe and 2 seasons in the CFL with Edmonton. After his playing career he got into coaching in the CFL. He spent 2012-2014 as the wide receivers coach for the Toronto Argonauts, where he helped win a Grey Cup. He’s currently the wide receivers coach for the Edmonton Eskimos.

5th Round, Pick 162- Omar Ellison, WR, San Diego Chargers: Ellison spent 2 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers. He had 4 catches for 21 yards.

1996

3rd Round, Pick 67- Clay Shiver, C, Dallas Cowboys: In 1996, Shiver was used as the back up center and as a short yardage tight end. He went on to start every game in 1997 and the first 9 games of 1998 before an injury stopped his season. He then bounced around to the Broncos and Panthers as a practice squad player and backup.

4th Round, Pick 130- Danny Kanell, QB, New York Giants: Kanell bounced around the NFL with the Giants, Falcons, and Broncos before his playing days ended in 2004. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. In 2001, he tried his hand at returning to baseball after being a high draft pick out of high school but couldn't escape the minor leagues. After he hung up the cleats, Kanell dove right into the world of sports broadcasting. He hosted and was on numerous television and radio shows for ESPN before being let go in 2017. Today he hosts a radio show on Sirius XM and is a college football analyst for Fox Sports 1.

6th Round, Pick 199- Phillip Riley, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Before leaving college, Riley won a national championship in track for the 500m men’s hurdles. He only played 1 season in the NFL and appeared in 1 game.

6th Round, Pick 200- Orpheus Roye, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Roye spent 12 seasons in the NFL between the Steelers and the Browns. He accumulated 363 tackles and 18.5 sacks. In 2008, in his second stint in Pittsburgh, he helped the team win a Super Bowl.

1997

1st Round, Pick 4- Peter Boulware, DE, Baltimore Ravens: Boulware had an illustrious NFL career. He spent all 9 seasons with the Ravens and had 403 tackles with 70 sacks. He was a big part of one of the best defenses in NFL history, as the 2002 Ravens won a Super Bowl. He was a 4 time Pro Bowl choice, defensive rookie of the year, and is in the Ravens ring of honor.

1st Round, Pick 6- Walter Jones, OT, Seattle Seahawks: Jones spent 13 seasons in the NFL-- all of them with the Seahawks. He started 180 games, was a 9 time Pro Bowl honoree, 4-time first team all-pro and a 2-time second team all-pro. He was also named to the NFL 2000s all-decade team and has his number retired by the Seahawks. In 2014, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1st Round, Pick 12- Warrick Dunn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dunn spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers and Falcons. He rushed for 10,967 yards and scored 49 touchdowns. He was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection, NFC offensive rookie of the year, Walter Peyton Man of the Year and is in the Atlanta Falcons ring of honor. Many consider Dunn ahead of his time but still worthy of a spot in Canton. His legacy is best remembered by what he's done off the field. He established "Homes for the Holidays" in 1997, a charity organization that builds and gives houses to single-parent households in need. He continues his charity work to this day.

1st Round, Pick 14- Reinard Wilson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Wilson spent 7 seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and Buccaneers. He amassed 173 tackles and 24 sacks.

4th Round, Pick 100- Henri Crockett, LB, Atlanta Falcons: Crockett spent 7 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, Broncos, and Vikings. He accumulated 290 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

5th Round, Pick 159- Vernon Crawford, LB, New England Patriots: Crawford spent 4 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Packers. He recorded no official stats and went into high school coaching after his playing career ended.

7th Round, Pick 225- Byron Capers, DB, Philadelphia Eagles: Capers never played in the NFL. He has been inducted into the Wheeler High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

1998

1st Round, Pick 3- Andre Wadsworth, DL, Arizona Cardinals: Wadsworth spent 3 seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 96 tackles and 8 sacks. The numbers don't tell the whole story though, as his career was cut short due to multiple knee injuries and surgeries.

1st Round, Pick 11- Tra Thomas, OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Thomas spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and 1 with the Jaguars. He became an anchor on their offensive line during the Andy Reid era. He was a 3-time Pro Bowl choice and is in the Eagles ring of honor-- he was named to their all-time team.

2nd Round, Pick 39- Sam Cowart, OLB, Buffalo Bills: Cowart spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Bills, Jets, and Vikings. He accumulated 715 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 4 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2000.

2nd Round, Pick 46- Samari Rolle, CB, Tennessee Oilers: Rolle spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Oilers/Titans and the Ravens. He accounted for 431 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 31 interceptions. He is currently an assistant football coach at Atlantic Community High in Delray Beach, FL.

3rd Round, Pick 71- E.G. Green, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Green spent 3 season in the NFL with the Colts. He produced 665 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. He also spent 2004 with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

3rd Round, Pick 83- Greg Spires, DE, New England Patriots: Spires spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Browns, and Buccaneers. He compiled 335 tackles and 39.5 sacks.

4th Round, Pick 99- Julian Pittman, DT, New Orleans Saints: Pittman never play in the NFL after a series of off-field incidents prevented him from pursuing a football career.

6th Round, Pick 184- Shevin Smith, SS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Smith played 2 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers. He contributed 5 tackles in that time. Tragically, Smith passed away in August of 2019 at the age of 44.

7th Round, Pick 229- Kevin Long, C, Tennessee Oilers: Long spent four seasons with the Oilers/Titans. He played in 63 games and started 35 of them.

1999

2nd Round, Pick 40- Tony Bryant, DE, Oakland Raiders: Bryant spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Rams, and Saints. He played an NBA season worth of games and came up with 165 tackles, 116 of those beings solo.

2nd Round, Pick 56- Larry Smith, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars: Smith spent 6 seasons in the NFL and played in 64 games. He registered 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

4th Round, Pick 113- Dexter Jackson, FS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jackson spent 9 seasons in the NFL between the Buccaneers, Cardinals, and Bengals. He had 457 tackles, 5 sacks and 17 interceptions. He is most remembered as being a part of the 2002 Buccaneers defense that carried the team to a Super Bowl win, a game for which he was voted the MVP.

6th Round, Pick 195- Lamar Glenn, FB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Glenn would never wind up playing a regular season game in the NFL.

