Report: Veteran LSU quarterback walking away from football

Florida State and LSU are less than three weeks away from kicking off a highly anticipated matchup in New Orleans. While the Seminoles have a clear starter at quarterback in redshirt junior Jordan Travis, the Tigers have been holding an open competition during camp between redshirt senior Myles Brennan, junior Jayden Daniels, and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commit makes pledge to SEC program

On Monday afternoon, radio host Kristian Garic reported that Brennan is walking away from football after being informed that he won't be the starter at LSU. Shortly after the original report, On3's Matt Zenitz announced that the university confirmed the validity of the report.

The Mississippi native was hampered by injuries for much of the last two years. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 just days before preseason camp began. Brennan also missed most of the 2020 season with a torn abdomen that he suffered after three starts. He finishes his time in Baton Rouge by completing 60.2% of his passes for 1,712 with 13 touchdowns to six interceptions in 20 career appearances.

LSU is down to two potential options for the 2022 season in Daniels and Nussmeier. Daniels transferred into the program after beginning his collegiate career at Arizona State. He started for three straight seasons with the Sun Devils, including a win over Florida State in 2019 during the Sun Bowl.

Nussmeier spent the majority of his true freshman season as the backup to Max Johnson, who is now at Texas A&M. His most extensive action came against Arkansas after Johnson was injured early in the contest. Nussmeier completed 18 of 31 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 16-13 overtime defeat.

New head coach Brian Kelly has a tough decision to make ahead of his first game leading the Tigers. LSU also has highly regarded true freshman quarterback Walker Howard in the fold.

The Seminoles and Tigers are scheduled to match up at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive back lands in Big Ten

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook