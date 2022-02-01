Rising Spear develops partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend

Quarterbacks Jordan Travis and AJ Duffy are two players who will be involved in the partnership.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2021) – Rising Spear, the platform to develop Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Florida State University student-athletes announces a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend.

Rising Spear consists of two options for sponsors and athletes. Gold Standard includes for profit opportunities, and Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees, clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities.

"When we created Rising Spear, this is the type of partnership we envisioned as part of Garnet Spirit," said Alan Flaumenhaft, Co-Founder of Rising Spear. "We can create opportunities to engage the student athletes while enriching lives of young people in the community."

READ MORE: Florida State and Florida Gators will not play on Saturday in 2022

Student-athletes will be contracted for an agreed to number of appearances and social media posts that will feature the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend. The first three athletes under contract for this new partnership are AJ Duffy, Jammie Robinson and Jordan Travis from the Florida State football team.

"I have been a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend for 17 years. During that time I've learned that it is the relationships built with a caring adult that truly changes children's lives," said Kacy Dennis, Interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend. "The relationship that we are building with Rising Spear and the student-athletes has the potential to make a major impact on the youth in our programs and the disadvantaged communities that we serve."

About Rising Spear

Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The new organization will provide a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options – Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses, and Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities.

The long-term objective of Rising Spear is to empower Florida State student-athletes with the resources and roadmap to maximize their brand value.

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2022 football schedule released

For more information on Rising Spear, visit www.risingspear.com, or call Bob Davis at 407-234-0974.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend

For more than 30 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend has strived to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. With seven clubs in two counties, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend provides a safe and caring experience for kids and teens through programming including personalized academic support, high-impact youth development programs, and positive adult mentorship. Serving more than 1,100 club members from the region's most disadvantaged neighborhoods and boasting more than 3.1 million+ impact hours, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend ensures kids and teens have a chance at a great future. For more information, visit BGCBB.org .

About Name, Image and Likeness

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved guidance that allows prospective and current student-athletes to earn compensation for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in business and sponsorship activities. Under the NIL framework permitted by the NCAA, Florida State University is unable to be directly involved in creating NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

READ MORE: Two assistant coaches sign contract extensions with Florida State

Under NIL guidelines, FSU student-athletes can pursue multiple forms of NIL opportunities, including:

Traditional Endorsements and Social Media Deals (e.g., compensating a student-athlete to endorse a product in any medium)

(e.g., compensating a student-athlete to endorse a product in any medium) In-Kind Deals (e.g., providing products such as shoes, apparel or vouchers in exchange for promotional activities or services)

(e.g., providing products such as shoes, apparel or vouchers in exchange for promotional activities or services) Appearances, Autographs and Camps/Clinics (e.g., compensating a student-athlete in exchange for his/her time and services)

*Press release courtesy of Rising Spear

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook