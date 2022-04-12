Rising Spear Partners With MarketPryce to Maximize NIL Deals for Florida State Student-Athletes

The first-of-its-kind partnership will provide FSU student-athletes with the resources and roadmap to maximize their brand value.

Tallahassee, FL - MarketPryce, an online marketplace that enables athletes to connect directly with brands for marketing partnerships, has launched a Name, Image, and Likeness NIL initiative with Rising Spear, a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for Rising Spear student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and existing College sponsors.

“Thanks to our partnership with Rising Spear, Florida State student-athletes will have unlimited access to the best NIL opportunities in the country,” said MarketPryce CEO, Jason Bergman. “Any FSU student-athlete will be able to download and use the MarketPryce app for free, thanks to the generosity of Rising Spear co-founders Alan Flaumenhaft and Bob Davis. They’ll be able to open our app and instantly gain access to hundreds of brands who are actively seeking endorsement deals with athletes. On top of that, they’ll have access to our best in class Athlete Strategy team to grow their personal brands and network with other athletes in our community.”

The MarketPryce platform provides direct communication between Rising Spear student-athletes, nationally-recognized brands and local businesses in Tallahassee. This partnership also presents a unique opportunity for “Nole Friendly'' businesses across the country to capitalize on the NIL movement, grow their brands, and work with their favorite FSU players hailing from coast to coast.

“Rising Spear’s commitment to Florida State is to provide every student-athlete access to the MarketPryce platform at no cost and insure that 100% of the funds generated from this partnership go to Rising Spear athletes,” said Alan Flaumenhaft, co-founder of Rising Spear and past Treasurer of the Seminole Boosters Executive Board.

The partnership also helps further Rising Spear’s mission to provide student-athletes and businesses with a roadmap and resources to maximize their brand development, reach and value. The collective has agreed to cover the cost of weekly “huddle sessions” where MarketPryce staff will provide education and mentorship to all student-athletes. In addition, there are two opportunities each month for participating businesses to “huddle” and receive training with MarketPryce’s marketing experts.

“This is a win-win for the school, athletes, and local businesses,” said MarketPryce College Partnerships Lead, Cady Lowery. “We’re constantly exploring ways to educate, engage, and connect student-athletes across the country and show them that NIL deals are possible regardless of their sport, school size, or social following. This helps us further that mission.”

“This partnership will help FSU student-athletes navigate the full potential of NIL,” said Bob Davis, co-founder of Rising Spear and past Chairman of the Seminole Boosters Executive Board. “We are enthralled to invite all interested businesses to join the platform and communicate with Rising Spear athletes at no cost!”

“This is huge for our team,” said Bergman. “We started MarketPryce with the goal to break down any barriers of entry to athlete marketing by empowering athletes and businesses to grow together. Now in Tallahassee, that’s happening.”

For more information on this first of a kind partnership please visit http://RisingSpear.com and complete the contact form.

About MarketPryce: MarketPryce is a two-sided marketplace for athletes, agents, and brands to close marketing deals. MarketPlace is a New York-based company that connects athletes and agents with brands for sponsorship and marketing deals through its two-sided online marketplace. Since its launch in January 2021, MarketPryce has worked with 2,500 athletes including Terrell Owens, Kelley O’Hara and Shareef O'Neal as well as 500 brands including Allbirds, CBS Sports, Walmart and Fashion Nova.

About Rising Spear: Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses, and Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities. It follows NIL guidelines, and it is totally compliant.

