Second FSU defensive lineman officially announces decision to enter transfer portal

Four players have moved on from Florida State since the regular season concluded less than two weeks ago. On Friday, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Shambre Jackson were no longer listed on the roster ahead of the opening of the FBS Transfer Portal window - which lasts 45 days from December 5.

On Monday afternoon, Jarrett Jackson officially announced that he was moving on from Florida State and exploring his options in the transfer portal with a statement on social media.

"I first want to express how grateful I am for all the experiences and relationships that were made here at this wonderful institution these past couple years. Florida State will always have a special place in my heart. To all my Nole brothers past and present, I appreciate you for the brotherhood we formed and the bonds we created. I am grateful for all adversity I've fought through and all the battles I've been through, it has made me the man I am today. I have grown to realize that everything in life doesn't always go as planned. With faith and firm belief, I will always trust in God an his decision making. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer. To my family, friends, and everyone apart of my journey here at FSU, I thank you for everything."

The Florida native appeared in 10 games, starting one, in 2022. Injuries limited his impact as Jackson recorded just 12 total tackles. He missed Florida State's games against Clemson and Georgia Tech. Jackson didn't appear to be close to 100% down the stretch of the regular season as he only played 14 total snaps in his final four appearances.

Jackson originally transferred to Florida State from Louisville shortly after head coach Mike Norvell was hired in December 2019. He made his first appearance for the Seminoles in the regular-season finale victory against Duke in 2020, notching a tackle. Jackson took on a larger role the following season as he appeared in 10 games with one start. He finished the year with 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.

The departure of Jackson was somewhat unexpected but the Seminoles shouldn't have to worry too much about replacing his production in the rotation despite Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett (likely) moving on. Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray and redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer will be back in the fold. FSU also has four true freshmen who are redshirting; Daniel Lyons, Ayobami Tifase, Bishop Thomas, and Antavious Woody. Plus, the coaching staff has four-star KJ Sampson and three-star Tavion Gadson committed in the 2023 class.

The Seminoles are already showing an interest in quality defensive linemen in the portal. Florida State offered Western Michigan grad-transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske and it's anticipated that the program pursues Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson, who entered the portal on Monday.

Jackson has one season of eligibility remaining that he can use at the program of his choice.

