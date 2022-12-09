Seminoles lose walk-on quarterback to Transfer Portal

What a week in the transfer portal for Florida State. Whether it's a player announcing their departure via the portal or the Seminoles offering a transfer, news is flying off the shelf every couple of hours. Don't expect things to slow down anytime soon either throughout a crucial month of December.

On Thursday evening, the Seminoles lost another player to the portal as redshirt sophomore and walk-on quarterback Gino English decided to explore opportunities elsewhere. English is the tenth player to leave the roster since the FBS Transfer Portal window opened on Monday.

The Florida native spent the majority of his four seasons in Tallahassee contributing to the Seminoles' practice squad. He joined the program as a walk-on under former head coach Willie Taggart before sticking around when the transition was made to current head coach Mike Norvell.

English appeared in his lone game as a Seminole during the team's 49-17 victory against Louisiana. He completed 2/2 passes for 16 yards while compiling one rush for -5 yards. English was named a Seminole Scholarship during each of his years at Florida State. With two years of eligibility remaining, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take his game to the FCS or D2 level where he could shine.

Following the game against Lousiana, Norvell discussed English earning playing time. You can tell his impact on the program goes far beyond his snap count.

With English moving on, Florida State is anticipated to return redshirt junior Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, true freshman AJ Duffy, and walk-on true freshman Dylan McNamara in 2023. The Seminoles also have four-star signal caller Brock Glenn committed in their recruiting class.

