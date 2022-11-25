Skip to main content

Florida State to honor 18 Seminoles during Senior Day festivities

The Seminoles' regular-season finale against the Gators will also mark Senior Day in Tallahassee.

Florida State will honor 18 players ahead of the regular-season finale against Florida during Senior Day festivities. 

There are some surprising names on the list such as redshirt junior linebacker Tatum Bethune. There are also some names missing such as redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis, redshirt junior linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and redshirt junior safety Akeem Dent. Travis has played five years at the collegiate level while DeLoach and Dent have each played four seasons.

With that being said, please note that due to the 2020 COVID season's impact on eligibility, participation in Senior Day is not necessarily a declaration that Friday is a player's final home game at Florida State.

List of Seminoles who will be honored on Senior Day:

0 – Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Miss.

1 – Jarques McClellion, DB, Delray Beach, Fla.

6 – Keyshawn Helton, WR, Pensacola, Fla.

10 – Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Ga.

15 – Tatum Bethune, LB, Miami, Fla.

19 – Wyatt Rector, TE, Leesburg, Fla.

24 – Mike Roussos, WR, New Port Richey, Fla.

33 – Amari Gainer, LB, Tallahassee, Fla.

35 – Leonard Warner III, LB, Snellville, Ga.

42 – Garrett Murray, LS, Tampa, Fla.

54 – Kayden Lyles, OL, Tampa, Fla.

71 – D’Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Charlotte, N.C.

75 – Dillan Gibbons, OL, St. Petersburg, Fla.

79 – Jazston Turnetine, OL, Ellenwood, Ga.

No image description

80 – Ontaria Wilson, WR, Ashburn, Ga.

84 – Fernando Padron, WR, Weston, Fla.

87 – Camren McDonald, WR, Long Beach, Calif.

91 – Robert Cooper, DT, Lilburn, Ga.

List of notable Seminoles who are not being honored on Senior Day:

1 - Winston Wright Jr, WR, Savannah, GA

4 - Kalen DeLoach, LB, Savannah, GA

4 - Mycah Pittman, WR, Tampa, FL

6 - Dennis Briggs, DE, Kissimmee, FL

8 - Renardo Green, DB, Orlando, FL

12 - Jarrett Jackson, DT, Riviera Beach, FL

16 - Malik Feaster, DB, Toccoa, GA

13 - Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, FL

27 - Akeem Dent, DB, Pahokee, FL

28 - Brendan Gant, LB, Lakeland, FL

58 - Bless Harris, OL, New Orleans, LA

