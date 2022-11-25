Florida State to honor 18 Seminoles during Senior Day festivities

Florida State will honor 18 players ahead of the regular-season finale against Florida during Senior Day festivities.

READ MORE: Florida State flips four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State

There are some surprising names on the list such as redshirt junior linebacker Tatum Bethune. There are also some names missing such as redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis, redshirt junior linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and redshirt junior safety Akeem Dent. Travis has played five years at the collegiate level while DeLoach and Dent have each played four seasons.

With that being said, please note that due to the 2020 COVID season's impact on eligibility, participation in Senior Day is not necessarily a declaration that Friday is a player's final home game at Florida State.

List of Seminoles who will be honored on Senior Day:

0 – Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Miss.

1 – Jarques McClellion, DB, Delray Beach, Fla.

6 – Keyshawn Helton, WR, Pensacola, Fla.

10 – Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Ga.

15 – Tatum Bethune, LB, Miami, Fla.

19 – Wyatt Rector, TE, Leesburg, Fla.

24 – Mike Roussos, WR, New Port Richey, Fla.

33 – Amari Gainer, LB, Tallahassee, Fla.

35 – Leonard Warner III, LB, Snellville, Ga.

42 – Garrett Murray, LS, Tampa, Fla.

54 – Kayden Lyles, OL, Tampa, Fla.

71 – D’Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Charlotte, N.C.

75 – Dillan Gibbons, OL, St. Petersburg, Fla.

79 – Jazston Turnetine, OL, Ellenwood, Ga.

80 – Ontaria Wilson, WR, Ashburn, Ga.

84 – Fernando Padron, WR, Weston, Fla.

87 – Camren McDonald, WR, Long Beach, Calif.

91 – Robert Cooper, DT, Lilburn, Ga.

List of notable Seminoles who are not being honored on Senior Day:

1 - Winston Wright Jr, WR, Savannah, GA

4 - Kalen DeLoach, LB, Savannah, GA

4 - Mycah Pittman, WR, Tampa, FL

6 - Dennis Briggs, DE, Kissimmee, FL

8 - Renardo Green, DB, Orlando, FL

12 - Jarrett Jackson, DT, Riviera Beach, FL

16 - Malik Feaster, DB, Toccoa, GA

13 - Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, FL

27 - Akeem Dent, DB, Pahokee, FL

28 - Brendan Gant, LB, Lakeland, FL

58 - Bless Harris, OL, New Orleans, LA

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook