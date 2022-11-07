Two 'Noles named ACC Players of the Week for second consecutive week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State earned two ACC player of the week honors after its 45-3 victory at Miami, it was announced Monday.

Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson is the ACC’s Running Back of the Week for the second consecutive week and redshirt senior Dillan Gibbons is the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career.

Benson rushed for a career-high 128 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns on 15 carries and had a career-long 25-yard reception. The Greenville, Mississippi, native posted a career-high in rushing yards and reached the end zone twice for the second straight game while posting his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. He has 10 rushes of at least 20 yards this season, second-most in the ACC, and is tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns.

Gibbons has started all nine games at left guard this season, blocking for an FSU offense that leads the nation in touchdown drives of 80-plus yards and 90-plus yards and also has the most 20-yard plays in the country in 2022. The St. Petersburg native helped pave the way for Florida State to rush for 229 yards and pass for 225 while averaging 7.0 yards per play at Miami. It marked the fourth consecutive 200-yard rushing game for the Seminoles, who lead the ACC and rank 17th in the country with an average of 211.8 rushing yards per game. FSU also leads the ACC in fewest sacks allowed, yards per rush and yards per completion. The Seminoles’ offense ranks ninth in the country with an average of 7.01 yards per play and 15th nationally with an average of 483.4 yards of total offense per game.

Florida State now has nine ACC player of the week recognitions this season. Following the 24-23 win over LSU in New Orleans, Ontaria Wilson was the ACC’s Receiver of the Week, Jared Verse was Defensive Lineman of the Week and Shyheim Brown earned Specialist of the Week honors. Johnny Wilson was the conference’s Receiver of the Week after FSU’s 35-31 win at Louisville, and Jammie Robinson was named Defensive Back of the Week for his performance against No. 22 Wake Forest. After the 41-16 win over Georgia Tech, Benson and offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel earned the conferences weekly honors at their respective positions.

Florida State wraps up its ACC schedule with the final road game of the regular season Saturday at Syracuse. The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

