WATCH: Adam Fuller becomes the first coach to break the rock

The Florida State Seminoles extended their winning streak to three after jumping all over Syracuse with a dominant first half. The Seminoles led 24-3 at the break and held the Orange under 100 yards of total offense in the opening two quarters. A touchdown to begin the second half and some trickery on the 'Seminole Special' extended the advantage on the scoreboard as FSU won 38-3.

While the offense performed admirably due to standout nights from quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson, the nod has to go to the defense after the victory. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's unit has only allowed six points over the last two games. During that time, the Seminoles have forced 11 three-and-outs while compiling five turnovers, six sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.

Following the victory, Fuller became the first coach to break the rock since the tradition began with Mike Norvell's arrival in Tallahassee. Clearly, he's enjoying himself after his defense has failed to surrender a touchdown in 23 straight drives.

If the sledgehammer is extending to coaches, Alex Atkins and Tony Tokarz might need their due soon with the way the offense and Jordan Travis are playing at the moment.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career performance, and running back Trey Benson broke the rock against Boston College. Jordan Travis and CJ Campbell split the nod in the blowout over Georgia Tech. Fabien Lovett got an opportunity last weekend in the dominant win against Miami.

