WATCH: An inside look at Florida State's Tour of Duty

The Seminoles are approaching the conclusion of the Tour of Duty.

The 2022 offseason represents an opportunity for the Florida State football program to continue improving as the Seminoles look to get back to the postseason for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell. Over the last month-plus, the team has been deeply engrained in their offseason workouts, nicknamed the Tour of Duty.

There have been a couple of different video clips released while the Seminoles have been competing in the Tour of Duty. On Friday, we got the latest look at some of the work that Florida State is putting in.

During the clip, players such as linebacker Stephen Dix Jr, defensive back Kevin Knowles, defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, defensive back Jammie Robinson, wide receiver Malik McClain, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, running back Treshaun Ward, offensive lineman Darius Washington, and linebacker Amari Gainer were spotting going through drills.

Check out the full video below.

To this point of the offseason, the Tour of Duty has been kept to closed sessions. The media will get its first and only chance to watch a workout on March 1. The Seminoles will begin spring practice four days later.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage on Florida State's offseason and upcoming slate of spring practices leading up to the game in April.



