Skip to main content

WATCH: An inside look at Florida State's Tour of Duty

The Seminoles are approaching the conclusion of the Tour of Duty.

The 2022 offseason represents an opportunity for the Florida State football program to continue improving as the Seminoles look to get back to the postseason for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell. Over the last month-plus, the team has been deeply engrained in their offseason workouts, nicknamed the Tour of Duty.

There have been a couple of different video clips released while the Seminoles have been competing in the Tour of Duty. On Friday, we got the latest look at some of the work that Florida State is putting in.

READ MORE: Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team

During the clip, players such as linebacker Stephen Dix Jr, defensive back Kevin Knowles, defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, defensive back Jammie Robinson, wide receiver Malik McClain, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, running back Treshaun Ward, offensive lineman Darius Washington, and linebacker Amari Gainer were spotting going through drills.

Check out the full video below.

No image description

To this point of the offseason, the Tour of Duty has been kept to closed sessions. The media will get its first and only chance to watch a workout on March 1. The Seminoles will begin spring practice four days later.

READ MORE: Joe Burrow comments on Jalen Ramsey after Super Bowl matchup

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage on Florida State's offseason and upcoming slate of spring practices leading up to the game in April. 

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Capture
Football

WATCH: An inside look at Florida State's Tour of Duty

By Dustin Lewis
52 seconds ago
USATSI_16437779
Football

Former Florida State staffer hired to on-field position

By Dustin Lewis
58 seconds ago
USATSI_17725542
Basketball

Florida State falls short at Duke: 3 Game-Changing Plays

By Austin Veazey
1 hour ago
USATSI_16231546
Football

Biggest question marks heading into Florida State's spring camp

By Nate Greer
10 hours ago
USATSI_17692631
Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State at Duke

By Austin Veazey
12 hours ago
USATSI_17642680
Pro Noles

Joe Burrow comments on Jalen Ramsey after Super Bowl matchup

By Logan Robinson
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16238595 (1)
Pro Noles

Jalen Ramsey graded as the top cornerback in the NFL for 2021 season

By Nate Greer
Feb 18, 2022
QZSXAI55SGEM3KJEYRHGH7SN24
Pro Noles

ESPN projects Jermaine Johnson to be selected in First-Round of NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
Feb 17, 2022