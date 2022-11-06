WATCH: Seminoles break the rock at Hard Rock

Florida State won its second straight game over rival Miami, this time in dominating fashion, as the Seminoles rolled to a 45-3 victory. It was the second-largest margin of victory for the program in the series as head coach Mike Norvell and his team caught fire from the opening possession.

By the conclusion of the first two quarters, FSU had built a 31-3 lead while holding a 304-76 advantage in total yards of offense. As well as quarterback Jordan Travis and his unit played, the Seminoles also stepped up on defense and on special teams. Florida State forced four turnovers and downed three punts inside the 20, including two inside the 3.

Following the victory, star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett broke the rock to signify one of the team's biggest wins of the season. Lovett was credited with 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, and 1 pass break-up. He threw down the sledgehammer with a cigar hanging out of his jaw.

The Mississippi native was instrumental in the middle as the Seminoles held Miami to 62 passing yards and (cutting out a 45-yard run) 32 carries for 81 yards (2.5 YPC) on the ground.

Lovett became the latest Seminole to break the rock in 2022. Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career performance, and running back Trey Benson broke the rock against Boston College. Jordan Travis and CJ Campbell split the nod last week in the blowout over Georgia Tech.

