WATCH: Jordan Travis, Mike Norvell, and Josh Storms break the rock after FSU's win over UF

Florida State concluded the regular season with five consecutive wins after defeating Florida, 45-38, on Black Friday. Optimism has been building in Tallahassee over the last couple of weeks and it bubbled over against the Gators as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 1996. There's a clear vision of where this program is climbing under third-year head coach Mike Norvell, who has won more games in 2022 than in his first two seasons with the Seminoles.

Ahead of the postseason, there's a chance for Florida State to finish with ten wins. Not many people would have thought that coming into the year but credit to the Seminoles for proving doubters wrong. One player who has overcome the odds and silenced a lot of doubters is starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

Following the victory, the Seminoles honored Travis by giving him the opportunity to break the rock. This was the second time this year he swung the hammer after also doing so following Florida State's win against Georgia Tech. Travis scored three touchdowns and outgained Gators star Anthony Richardson 353-239 while leading the Seminoles to the comeback.

After breaking the rock, Travis handed the sledgehammer off to Norvell. The head coach slammed down a strike before calling over Director of Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms, as the locker room let out a cheer. This was the first all season we've seen three different people get a shot at the rock - which was surely in a slew of pieces after all of the mayhem.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career performance, and running back Trey Benson broke the rock against Boston College. Jordan Travis and CJ Campbell split the nod in the blowout over Georgia Tech. Fabien Lovett got an opportunity against Miami. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller became the first coach to break the rock against the Orange. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins and guard Dillan Gibbons split the honor last week.

