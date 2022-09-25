Skip to main content

WATCH: Trey Benson breaks the rock after three touchdown performance

Benson earned the honor after running through the Eagles all night.

The Seminoles knocked the Eagles out of the sky with a 44-14 win on Saturday. It was an encouraging performance from Florida State with multiple players in the two-deep out of the lineup due to injuries. That forced younger players to step up and perform across the roster.

While quarterback Jordan Travis had a career night in the victory, running back Trey Benson stole the show with his three touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore took the opening kickoff of the night to the house, breaking a plethora of tackles and throwing a stiff arm to the final defender in his path. It was the first time in over eight years that Florida State had returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Even wilder, it was the first time Benson had ever returned a kick during his college career.

The Mississippi native also recorded 10 carries for a team-high 78 yards and two touchdowns. Benson broke off a 15-yard run in the first quarter to put the Seminoles up 21-0. He went up the middle for 36 yards in the final frame to ice the game on his second score. The three total touchdowns in one game are a new career-high for Benson.

Naturally, Benson became the latest Seminole to break the rock in Florida State's locker room after the game. Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU while wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer last week following a career performance.

