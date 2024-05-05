Former FSU Football All-ACC Offensive Lineman Joins CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
Former Florida State offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel has signed with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played seven seasons of college football. Five were with the Charlotte 49ers and his final two were with FSU.
Emmanuel redshirted in 2017 and missed 2018 with an injury but started his final 25 games with the 49ers. In 2022, he transferred to Florida State and started in all of the Seminoles’ 13 games at the right guard position. He received a medical waiver to play his final year in Tallahassee and started in all of FSU’s 14 games, including one start at left guard during the 24-15 win at Florida, and even played in the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs.
After the Orange Bowl loss, Emmanuel made his decision to go pro. He released a message to the Seminole faithful on January 4.
"Nole Family, so thankful to be in the position that I'm in today, signing to Charlotte in high school and spending my last 2 seasons at Florida State University. I want to start by thanking God for everything...the ups and downs, allowing me to respond to any situation and becoming the man I am today. To my family who has supported my every step on this journey. Thank you for your investments - I can't thank you enough."
He thanked the entire coaching staff and his teammates before finally declaring to go pro.
"There is nothing like playing in Doak Campbell Stadium, and I'm so thankful and grateful to have had the opportunity of a lifetime representing this program. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."
Following the 2023 season, Emmanuel was named a Phil Steele fourth-team All-American and first-team All-ACC.
The Roughriders’ preseason begins on May 20 and the regular season commences on June 8 against Edmonton.
