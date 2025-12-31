Former FSU football offensive line coach returns to West Virginia

Former Florida State assistant Rick Trickett will return to West Virginia to coach the Mountaineers' offensive line under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Trickett is very familiar with both West Virginia and Rodriguez, as this is Trickett's third stint at WVU going back to the late 70s, and his third stint coaching under Rodriguez.

The former FSU OL coach most recently served in the same role for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks under former defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who took over for Rich Rodriguez when he left for West Virginia this past season.

It's a small world.

Rodriguez said this regarding the hiring of Trickett to West Virginia:

"Rick and I have been in the trenches together for many years, and he knows our offense very well and what we need to do to be successful. The experience he brings to our program will be invaluable, and I know that returning to his home state and WVU was an important factor for him."

What Was Rick Trickett's Tenure Like At FSU?

Nov 24, 2012; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive line coach Rick Trickett before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

As for his tenure in Tallahassee, Rick Trickett served as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher from 2007-17.

During that time, Rick Trickett was a part of the staff while his son, Clint, was the backup QB for the Seminoles behind eventual first-round draft pick EJ Manuel. Interestingly enough, Clint transferred to West Virginia in 2013.

In Morgantown, Trickett played in 19 games, going 404-652 for 4,890 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He finished his collegiate career with 5,837 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 21 picks. Clint now serves as the quarterbacks coach for Arkansas.

The transfer to West Virginia made sense, as Rick Trickett grew up in West Virginia, and of course already had ties to the school during his second stint in Morgantown under Rodriguez.

