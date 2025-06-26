SI

ESPN Cameras Picked Up 'Dallas Was Rigged' Chant Before Mavs Drafted Cooper Flagg

Their words, not ours!

Brigid Kennedy

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft on Jun 25, 2025.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft on Jun 25, 2025. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

If NBA commissioner Adam Silver thought the "rigged" allegations would blow over in time for the draft, well ... he was decidedly wrong!

As Silver walked out onto the stage to open Wednesday night's event and introduce the Dallas Mavericks' time on the clock, cameras picked up a heckle from a clearly angry fan: "Dallas was rigged!"

Watch that below:

For those who are behind, this fan is reacting to the fact that the Dallas Mavericks—who effectively blew up their season (and their connection with fans) after trading franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic at the deadline in February—somehow won the No. 1 pick of the draft despite having a 1.8% chance in the lottery.

The victory, which was nothing short of a miracle, tossed the struggling Mavs and general manager Nico Harrison an improbable lifeline, setting them up to select generational talent Cooper Flagg in the 2025 draft (which, of course, they did). Unfortunately for the league, however, the giant stroke of luck would serve as kindling for what would become a blaze of "the NBA is rigged" claims.

Silver obviously said nothing on Wednesday and ignored the remark, as he did the normal wave of boos that greeted him on stage. And back in Dallas, inside the Mavs war room, an equally unbothered Harrison was surely smiling to himself, ready to redeem his tarnished reputation.

More NBA Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA