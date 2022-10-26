Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown

Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, in week 6. It was a close contest until the final few minutes - when Cook exploded up the middle for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 24-10 advantage with 3:15 to play.

On the run, Cook cut through a hole before putting a move on a defender to get loose. He was able to get away from the remainder of the Dolphins' defense and chucked the ball into the stands as he ran out of the back of the end zone in celebration.

On Saturday, the No Fun League (NFL) struck again when it was announced that the former Florida State star was being fined $7,426 for the display of enthusiasm. It's a little asinine considering it was Cook's longest run of the season and it happened in the city that he grew up in. Of course he was going to be excited about scoring a game-deciding touchdown in front of his family and friends.

A couple of days later, the NFL informed the Florida native that his fine was being reduced to $5,941. The 25% decrease will only stand as long as Cook completes an online remedial training course and doesn't pick up another fine this season.

An online training course for throwing a football into the stands? C'mon man.

Cook responded to the news on Twitter, "4 will not throw football in the stands after touchdown," he wrote. Clearly, he's really beaten up about surrendering roughly 6K of the $63 million he's owed over the lifetime of his contract with the Vikings.

Through six games, Cook has rushed 94 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes for 80 yards and has lost one fumble this season.

Minnesota returns to action against Arizona on Sunday.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook