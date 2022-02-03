Florida State running back invited to 2022 NFL Combine

The former Seminole will have an opportunity to boost his stock at the annual NFL combine.

The only thing that stands between the 2022 offseason and the NFL is the super bowl next week. Within the coming weeks and months, free agency and draft preparations will be getting underway across the league.

Recently, invites for the 2022 NFL Combine have been making their way around to college players. On Wednesday, Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin announced that he had received his. Corbin is the first former Seminole to publicly confirm that he's been invited but you can expect defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to officially join him at the event in March.

Corbin led Florida State in rushing last season with 887 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries (6.2 YPC). He crossed the century mark in rushing yards in three of the first four games of the season. In the loss to Louisville, he recorded a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown while averaging 14.5 yards per carry. However, Corbin only recorded one 100+ yard performance in the final eight contests. In two years with the Seminoles, he totaled 1288 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Florida native signed with Texas A&M out of high school, following former head coach Jimbo Fisher to College Station after he had been committed to Florida State during the recruiting process. He contributed in a reserve role as a true freshman and began 2019 as the starter. Unfortunately, Corbin suffered a severe hamstring injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

It was clear throughout 2021 that Corbin is finally fully recovered from the injury. Despite being listed as a redshirt sophomore, he's already played four years at the college level and has shown flashes that should entice NFL teams.

Corbin is currently being projected anywhere from the fourth to sixth round. The upcoming NFL Combine will give him an opportunity to boost his stock.

The former Seminole will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl tonight at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

