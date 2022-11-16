Philadelphia Eagles release former Florida State wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles compiled a season-low 264 yards of total offense while giving the ball away four times as Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned a win.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak



The team wasted no time making a few roster moves after its defeat. On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that they were releasing former Florida State wide receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad in a corresponding move to sign safety Marquise Blair.

It's been a rough stretch for Tate as this is the second time that he's been cut since August. The Eagles originally brought him in after the Atlanta Falcons released him during preseason roster cuts.

The South Carolina native was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to his rookie deal expiring. Tate was limited to just seven appearances in 2021 due to an injury, catching three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. He was medically cleared to practice in the postseason but didn't record any statistics or appear in a game as Cincinnati eventually fell short in the Super Bowl.

A former seventh-round pick, Tate totaled 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns in four years with the Bengals. The majority of that production came in 2019 when he pulled down 40 catches for 575 yards and a score.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Tate caught 65 passes for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns at Florida State, including ten scores in 2015. He ended his college career with five catches for 85 yards and three touchdowns against Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl.

The former Seminole will be looking for a new opportunity.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook