Seattle Seahawks sign former Florida State linebacker to practice squad

The NFL season is just beginning but roster moves are a constant around the league, whether that's a signing to the 53-man active roster or the practice squad.

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks elected to sign former Florida State linebacker and nine-year veteran, Christian Jones, to their practice squad. Jones was previously with the Chicago Bears, his second stint with the franchise. Seattle associate head coach-defense Sean Desai has a connection to Jones as he spent 2021 with the Bears.

The Florida native originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of FSU in 2014. He signed with Chicago over the Jacksonville Jaguars and accepted a three-year/$1.57 million deal. Jones played in all 16 games for the Bears during his rookie season, recording 70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and two sacks. During his first stint in Chicago (2014-17), Jones totaled 262 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 8 pass deflections and a forced fumble in 63 appearances (31 starts). He had five games with double-digit tackles with the franchise, including a career-high 13 tackles in 2014 and 2017.

Jones inked a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions. During his first year with the team in 2018, he started a career-high 16 games and racked up 69 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack. Jones totaled 177 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 8 pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 45 appearances (42 starts).

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker rejoined Chicago last season and contributed as a reserve. He finished the year with 24 tackles in 17 appearances (1 start).

Jones will look to make more of an impact with Seattle as he brings a veteran presence to the Seahawks defense. Regardless, the former Seminole has done an admirable job of his extending his professional career.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Jones recorded 223 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and a pick from 2010-13. He was one of the leaders of a dominant defense in 2013 that helped guide the Seminoles to a national championship.

