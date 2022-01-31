2024 WR Jaiden Jones earns first offer from Florida State

For the third straight weekend, Florida State hosted a variety of unofficial visitors from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes.

One of the prospects to make the trip was 2024 athlete Jaiden Jones. While on campus, Jones was personally offered by head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are the first team to offer Jones a scholarship in his growing recruitment.

“We were taking pictures and he told me and my mother that he wanted to see us in his office," Jones said. "From there we got nervous, as soon as he told us, me and my mom looked at each other and we just got excited.”

“My first initial reaction to the offer was kind of wild," Jones continued. "To be honest, it really wasn’t me, it was more of my mom that was really excited. I had to hold her back from crying because we have put in a lot of work to get to where I’m trying to be and it’s only up from here. It was a really good experience getting my first offer, having a long talk with coach Norvell. It was a good experience all around.”

Whiles Jones visited Florida State in November to watch the Seminoles take down Miami, Saturday was his first real chance to get to learn about the campus. He enjoyed the tour and seeing the history that the school has to offer.

“First, we walked in and sat down," Jones said. "There was a documentary playing in the auditorium. We left and took a tour of the campus. We saw a lot of nice things, we learned that the stadium is the largest continuous brick structure in the country. I learned a lot. We went to this place where all of the accomplishments from Jameis Winston, Jalen Ramsey, Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick were on display, all of the greats. It was really nice to see the history of the school.”

The Seminoles' coaching staff showed the Florida native a ton of love while he was on his visit. Jones liked how the coaches were trying to connect with everyone there, no matter who they were or where they were from him.

“What really stuck out to me was the love that the coaches were showing," Jones said. "Prior to me going on the visit, I really didn’t talk to any of the coaches but when I first got there, all of the coaches were treating me like I was already on the team. When I got there, everyone showed love, especially the offensive line coach [Alex Atkins] and defensive backs coach [Marcus Woodson], and I can’t forget the receivers coach, Ron Dugans. Everybody on the coaching staff showed love, no matter who you were or where you were from. So that to me was really important.”

Florida State is recruiting Jones as a wide receiver so he spent a lot of time with coach Dugans on Saturday. He enjoyed beginning to build a relationship with the wide receivers coach.

“It was actually pretty good," Jones said. "Coach Dugans is a real cool person and I know he was in the league for a little bit. I can really learn a lot from him if I were to ever go to Florida State for college.”

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound prospect also sat down with head coach Mike Norvell. During the meeting, he was a little nervous but it went pretty well.

“We were nervous at first but then once coach Norvell talked to us, started calming us down, everything went smooth from there," Jones said. "Coach Norvell is a really good person and I could see myself playing for him in the future.”

Jones was accompanied on his visit to campus by his mother. While he had a great time, Jones says that he thinks his mom was even more excited and that she loved the trip.

“To be honest, my mom was more excited than I was," Jones said. "My mom has really done a lot for me. When we first walked on the campus, she was like ‘wow, let’s stop here, let’s stop there’ and we had to keep her focused the whole time we were there. They were taking us to specific places but my mom wanted to stop at the whole campus to look at everything. And when we were talking with coach Norvell, my mom’s main focus was family, how would FSU affect me family-wise? Would I get along with my teammates? Would I get along with the coaches? When we first walked into the facility, when all of the coaches greeted me, from there I knew my mom loved it. My mom had a great time up there.”

Two other schools that could join Jones' recruitment soon are Texas A&M and South Carolina. He visited College Station last summer and hopes to get up to South Carolina in the spring. As for the Seminoles, Jones will return to Tallahassee in the spring or summer.

