2025 WR Koby Howard visits Florida State following first offer

Howard discusses his offer from the Seminoles and his recent trip to Tallahassee.

Florida State has been active on the recruiting trail throughout the offseason. Over the past few weeks, the coaching staff has been offering a ton of new prospects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes.

One of the most recent offers was to 2025 wide receiver Koby Howard last week. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson extended Howard the scholarship, which was the first in his young recruitment.

“Coach Woodson extended the offer," Howard said. "When I got the offer, it was kind of exciting. I didn’t really expect it to happen this early.”

It didn't take long for Howard to take an unofficial visit to Florida State to meet the staff in person. He took a trip to Tallahassee over the weekend and had a good time.

“It was a pretty good experience in my opinion," Howard said. "I really like how the coaches try to build a really good relationship with the players.”

While on campus, the Florida native had the opportunity to meet with head coach Mike Norvell in his office. Norvell gave him more details about the program and told him to keep working hard.

“It was pretty good," Howard said. "He was just telling me how stuff works at Florida State and what to expect when I get there. He told me that if I wasn’t willing to build a relationship with my teammates then FSU wasn’t the spot for me and to keep working hard.”

The coaching staff's ability to form relationships was something that stood out to Howard during the visit. He also enjoyed the photoshoot and noted that was the first time that he had done one at a college.

“What really stood out to me during the visit was how the coaches really want to build a relationship with me," Howard said. "My favorite part of it was probably taking all of the pictures.”

Howard wants to continue building a relationship with coach Woodson and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“I like how they build relationships," Howard said. "I want to keep in touch with them.”

Since Florida State became his first offer last week, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, USF, and Troy have also offered the 5-foot-11, 177-pound wide receiver.

With his rising interest, Howard is planning trips to Tennessee and Georgia. He'll be back at Florida State for the 2022 spring football game on April 9.

