BREAKING: Brock Glenn makes decision between Ohio State and Florida State

Over the past few years, Florida State has struggled to recruit quarterbacks. The Seminoles have had a signal-caller decommit in five straight recruiting classes. That includes the 2023 class after four-star quarterback Chris Parson backed off his longtime pledge earlier this month.

On Saturday, the Seminoles had a chance to flip the script as four-star quarterback Brock Glenn announced his decision between Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, and TCU. While committing live on 247Sports, Glenn chose the Buckeyes over the rest of the field.

This is a disappointing but unsurprising outcome to Glenn's recruitment. Ohio State has more stability as a program at this point and a proven pedigree of preparing quarterbacks for the next level. The Buckeyes have had two signal-callers drafted in the first round since 2019 (Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields).

Florida State offered Glenn in May after the coaching staff made the decision to pursue a second quarterback in the 2023 class. He officially visited Tallahassee in June and the trip went very well.

"It was great. Really, relationships are important to me and that's what they're all about," Glenn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "A lot of places say they're all about family, you can feel it here. That was very important to me. My family and I loved it. It couldn't have went better. We're super thankful for them having us and believing in me."

However, the late push for the Tennessee native did not go in the Seminoles' favor. In the process, the program lost its lone quarterback commitment. Florida State is effectively back to square one with the majority of top signal-callers across the country already pledged to other programs.

Florida State will continue to kick the tires on Purdue quarterback commit Rickie Collins, another signal-caller who earned an offer from the Seminoles in May. With that being said, Collins has remained steadfast in his pledge to the Boilermakers and it appears that it'll take something significant to change his mind at this stage.

Expect the board to expand in the near future as the Seminoles re-evaluate players that are committed to other schools and recruits who are flying under the radar. It's not an ideal situation with how the recruiting process has accelerated but we've also seen that decisions can flip seemingly overnight.

The Seminoles currently hold ten verbal commitments which rank as the No. 45 class in the country according to 247Sports.

Glenn is regarded as the No. 335 overall prospect, the No. 17 QB, and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Tennessee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

