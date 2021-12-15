BREAKING: Florida State wide receiver commitment flips to Louisville

It's been a shaky day for Florida State to this point. Entering Wednesday, the Seminoles had hopes of securing a top-10 class but now they're just trying to make sure things don't fall apart after No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State. The coaching staff also saw the decision of defensive lineman Tyre West not go their way this morning.

READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter makes his college decision

The bad news continues into the afternoon. Florida State wide receiver commitment Devaughn Mortimer was seemingly locked up until a few weeks ago. Since then, he's visited West Virginia and Louisville, who have been pushing for a flip. There was hope that the staff would be able to keep him in the fold.

That will not be the case as Mortimer decided to sign with Louisville during Dillard High School's ceremony.

Once again, there's no way to spin this as a positive. Mortimer was the lone wide receiver that Florida State had committed in its 2022 class. Now, they have none while top wideout Kevin Coleman is trending elsewhere. This is a bad spot to be in, particularly, with the Seminoles needing multiple upgrades in the room.

READ MORE: Florida State secures talented defensive back

The hope will now turn to Florida State reasserting itself with Coleman and hitting the transfer portal hard. It would also be nice if Destyn Hill showed up on campus in January but that is an unknown at this time.

With the loss of Mortimer, the Seminoles have 15 commitments in the 2022 class. That number could fall further as offensive lineman Antavious Woody won't sign until February.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook