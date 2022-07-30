Skip to main content

BREAKING: Four-star safety commits to Florida State in surprising fashion

A twist in Florida State's favor.

If there's one thing you can say about recruiting, it never fails to be entertaining. On Wednesday, four-star safety CJ Heard announced a July 30 commitment date with a top seven that didn't include Florida State. That came as a surprise considering that Heard seemed to be trending to the Seminoles in the spring.

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

The surprises continued into Saturday as the four-star safety arrived in Tallahassee for the Seminole Showcase. Shortly after, Heard went public with his decision to commit to Florida State via Instagram.

A twist in Florida State's favor? Seminole fans will probably take it after some of the shockers that have gone the other way in recent memory.

Saturday marked the third time that Heard has been on Florida State's campus this year. He's developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff that even trickles over to the offensive side of the ball.

"I built relationships with these coaches more than any other coaches," Heard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "I've been up here plenty of times. Relationships are a big thing for me and I have a strong relationship with all of the coaches here, even on the offensive side. Coach Atkins, Coach Ratliff, Coach Woodson, coach Greg Moss. You can't beat it when it's a family vibe. You can't top a school like that."

The Seminoles were Heard's dream school growing up. He wants to develop into the next great defensive back to come out of Florida State when his career in Tallahassee is complete.

"I want to be a part of the FSU legacy," Heard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "I want to be the next great DB coming out of FSU. Everything about the school is perfect to me. This is my first time touring the campus today and I loved it, I love everything about it. It's hard for me to stay away from FSU, that's just how it is. It's just the history and how I care about the school."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Florida State likes Heard as a boundary safety at the next level. He's a physical defensive back who can be a menace in coverage and run support. Heard and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson broke down his fit in the defense during his visit to the Seminoles spring game.

Heard becomes the sixth player to commit to Florida State in the 2024 class. The haul ranks No. 2 in the country according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 200-pound safety is regarded as the No. 249 overall prospect, the No. 23 S, and the No. 35 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the fall.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Capture
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star safety commits to Florida State in surprising fashion

By Dustin Lewis15 seconds ago
USATSI_16476285
Football

Former 'Nole running back signs with Cincinnati Bengals for second time

By Charleston Bowles13 hours ago
Capture
Football

WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Florida State's third practice of the fall

By Dustin Lewis and Logan Robinson13 hours ago
EF2CF29C-EBB6-407C-8248-1256396922F7
Football

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Day Three

By Dustin Lewis and Logan Robinson19 hours ago
877BF384-2FF6-4866-B8AF-0F1B6EA1B6E0
Football

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Day Two

By Dustin Lewis and Logan RobinsonJul 28, 2022 5:50 PM EDT
USATSI_18067087 (1)
Football

Dillan Gibbons Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Dustin LewisJul 28, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
611AB73F-1A15-45E1-B584-1600C9716C5C
Football

First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

By Logan Robinson and Dustin LewisJul 27, 2022 10:27 PM EDT
USATSI_16797701
Football

Alex Mastromanno Included On Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Dustin LewisJul 27, 2022 2:08 PM EDT