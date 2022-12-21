BREAKING: Talented South Florida Athlete chooses Florida State over Miami, Penn State and Louisville

The action is starting to heat up during the Early Signing Period for Florida State. The majority of the Seminoles' targets and commitments will announce their decisions and sign Letters of Intent over the next few hours.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are trying to pull off a couple of victories on the recruiting trail to close out the 2023 class.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Seminoles earned a share of good news when three-star athlete Edwin Joseph announced his decision to sign with the program over Miami, Penn State, and Louisville.

Florida State has been pursuing Joseph since September and hosted him for two unofficial visits during the fall. He returned to Tallahassee a few weeks ago for an Official Visit but did check out Louisville on the final weekend prior to the NCAA Dead Period.

In the end, the relationships that he built with the coaching staff and top commitment Hykeem Williams paid off in the Seminoles' favor. Joseph's primary contact is defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who expressed during his recruitment how much he wanted him in garnet and gold.

"It's really been great, [our] connection just grew every day since he offered me too. We just get closer and closer," Joseph said. "It really just shows the connection we have. He really just said how he's going to use me, definitely how much he really wants to coach me. He showed me some tips on how to play DB so it really just shows how he works hard."



The Florida native will begin his career at Florida State at cornerback. Joseph caught 40 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns on offense while recording 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 9 pass deflections and two interceptions on defense as a senior.

The 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 465 overall prospect, the No. 29 ATH, and the No. 85 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

