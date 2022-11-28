DB commit Quindarrius Jones focused solely on Florida State ahead of Early Signing Period

There's only a couple of weeks remaining until Florida State's verbal commitments in the class of 2023 sign their respective letters of intent. Leading up until December 23, the Seminoles will be trying to keep their prospects locked in while also adding a couple of other recruits into the fold.

One pledge that FSU won't have to worry about is three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones. To this point of his recruitment, the Seminoles are the only school to extend him a scholarship offer and he's not communicating with or planning to visit other programs.

“Not that I know of," Jones said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "If they do get in my way, there’s not no response from me."

Florida State hosted Jones and two other recruits - JUCO defensive end commit Jaden Jones and four-star safety Isaac Smith - over the weekend. The atmosphere in Doak Campbell Stadium during the win over the Gators was something that caught his eye.

“It was awesome," Jones said. "I mean, I loved the game and the atmosphere, how everybody was in the crowd and all the type of good things. I feel really good about it.”

The Seminoles are recruiting Jones as a cornerback at the next level. During key moments of the game, he was picturing himself making big plays on the field.

“Yeah, especially in the big moments. I feel like I can put myself in that type of position and make a play like that," Jones said. "You never know how a game will go. For me, I just sit down and take lessons, expect something to happen."

The future looks bright for Florida State after defeating Florida and Miami for the first time since 2016. Jones is excited to get a chance to make his mark.

“I feel great," Jones said. "And I'm coming too, so I feel great about myself doing the same thing with the team.

The Mississippi native spent time around current players such as running back CJ Campbell and defensive back Christian White.

"They just showed me around, how everything goes, and we pretty much had fun," Jones said.

Jones burst onto the scene with a standout performance during Florida State's Elite Camp in June. He earned an offer from the Seminoles with his play during the event and committed shortly after.

“It was really big for me," Jones said. "I think it was really big for my family, to put me in that type of position for success.”

Prior to departing from campus on Sunday afternoon, Jones sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell shared some things he should expect once he arrives in Tallahassee.

“Just ready for me to get here and what to expect during the training and all those types of good things," Jones said.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and Jones have established a close relationship. That's one reason that he's stayed steadfast in his commitment.

“It was a promise that I made to Coach [Marcus] Woodson," Jones said. "A promise that we made to each other, and I’m going to stick to that promise."



Like most of the members of Florida State's 2023 class, Jones is planning to enroll in January. He's ready to get started with the Seminoles.

"I'm real excited, most importantly my family is excited," Jones said. "I just want to get settled in and make sure I got everything I need to in order like academic wise."

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 919 overall prospect, the No. 70 athlete, and the No. 18 recruit in the state of Mississippi in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State's 2023 class currently holds 16 verbal commitments and is regarded as the No. 17 haul in the country.

