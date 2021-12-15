Devaughn Mortimer details his flip from Florida State to Louisville

Mortimer speaks on his decision to flip from Florida State to Louisville.

Florida State lost two commitments on Early Signing Day, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter and wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. The latter elected to flip his commitment to Louisville on Wednesday afternoon. Mortimer had been pledged to the Seminoles since the spring but the Cardinals were among the teams to turn up the heat over the last few weeks.

Following making his decision public, Mortimer spent a few minutes speaking to reporters that were in attendance for his announcement. According to him, he began to cool on Florida State about a month ago due to the offense.

"I would say about a month ago," Mortimer said. "It was the offense, they didn't show me the type of scheme that I fit into."

The Florida native says that he fits into a pass-first offense and that's not something he saw from the Seminoles.

"It's a throwing offense, throwing deep, throwing the ball," Mortimer said. "A pass first team."

Mortimer believes that the move to Louisville will help him get better on and off the field. The people in Kentucky are one thing that stood out to him.

"It's the people," Mortimer said. "They can help me get better as not just an athlete but a better young man."

When asked if he felt any remorse for signing with another school while committed to Florida State, Mortimer kept his response brief.

"No sir."

Check out the video below.

