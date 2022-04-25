Florida State coaching staff standing out with 2023 DB Cam Upshaw

At the beginning of the new year, Florida State's coaching staff was focused on evaluating prospects and sending out offers.

Following an unofficial visit to campus on January 22, local three-star defensive back Cam Upshaw earned his dream offer from the Seminoles. Since then, Upshaw has made the short distance over to Florida State two more times, including last Thursday.

READ MORE: The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was on the road for the evaluation period. However, Upshaw spent ample time with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and Assistant Director of High School Relations Keiwan Ratliff.

"It was great," Upshaw said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I really enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches, with coach Rat and coach Fuller, the conversations we had."

The visit gave Upshaw an opportunity to meet with coach Fuller on a variety of topics. The defensive coordinator clarified where he saw Upshaw potentially fitting in at Florida State one day.

"I really got to sit down with coach Adam Fuller and talk business, the business side of things," Upshaw said. "Not just what he sees me doing when I get there and all the stuff you normally hear. We really talked business and how it would make Florida State better and how it would make me better as a person, player, and in life after football."

"He sees starting out at safety but as I get bigger and my frame fills out, he sees me moving down to kind of a nickel back, strong safety type of player."

The Seminoles hired coach Ratliff to help with the off-field recruiting staff earlier this offseason. He's been a constant face at the Moore Center and brings an infectious energy.

"I like coach Rat," Upshaw said. "He's real genuine, the vibe he brings to the team and the energy he has. He's a great person to be around."

Since picking up a scholarship offer from head coach Mike Norvell, Upshaw has been communicating the most with coach Fuller and coach Woodson. He speaks to coach Fuller multiple times a week.

"At first it was coach Norvell but he got Fuller and Woodson to hop in on recruiting me a little bit," Upshaw said. "It's been mostly coach Fuller since then. It's been great, we talk probably like if not every day, every other day. He hits me up to make sure I'm good, check up on me."

Earlier in April, the Florida native made the tough decision to transfer back home to play his senior season at Taylor County High School. Despite standing out at Gadsden County, coaching changes coupled with wanting to play in front of his family helped make the process easier.

"I really just wanted to come back home and play in front of my family for my senior year. I want to sign in my hometown in the gym," Upshaw said. "That's always been my dream since I was a little boy, signing in the gym over here. Even if [Corey] Fuller would've stayed, I probably still would've came back home and finished out my high school career. It might not have been this early but I definitely would've come back."

With his final season of high school football drawing closer and closer, Upshaw recently released a top-14 list; Florida State, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Louisville, West Virginia, Iowa, Arkansas, Virginia, Cincinnatti, and FAMU.

Of those schools, a few are standing out above the others, including one in-state program that has yet to offer. Upshaw is expecting the Gators to join his recruitment after they watch him practice this spring.

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

"Maryland, FSU, South Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, are standing out the most right now," Upshaw said. "Florida too, they keep in contact with me a lot. They're really recruiting me and they haven't even offered me yet."

The Seminoles have the advantage of being the hometown school. But what else draws Upshaw to the possibility of playing his college career in garnet and gold?

"They aren't scared to play young guys," Upshaw said. "So I know I'll definitely have a chance to come in and show my worth early. And just the relationship I have with the coaches."

Upshaw is in the process of scheduling his official visits. He's set up trips to South Carolina (June 10-12) and Maryland (June 24-26). As for the last three, Upshaw is weighing his options. It's possible that the Seminoles don't get an official visit but that doesn't mean much because of his proximity to campus.

"It really depends because I want to really see the schools that are farther away that I wouldn't have a chance of getting to. Like, Florida State, I can go anytime because it's right here," Upshaw said. "Schools like Michigan State and Nebraska, those are the schools I want to give my officials to so I can see what they have to offer. I wouldn't be able to get there on my own. But, when everything is all said and done, I definitely think I'll give Florida State one of my officials."

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety is already considering a commitment date. He might silently pledge to a school in August and go public on Early Signing Day. Regardless, Upshaw is on track to early enroll at this point.

"I'll commit before the season starts," Upshaw said. "So I'll take all of my officials in June and July. Then, I'll probably end up committing the first week of August. I'll go into the season probably silently committed and then on [early] signing day, that's when I plan to announce."

Upshaw plans to return to Florida State for the fourth time this offseason in May or early June. He's regarded as the No. 846 overall prospect, the No. 70 safety, and the No. 117 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Upshaw throughout his senior year.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook