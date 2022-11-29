Florida State continuing to pursue Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard

The Seminoles have an opportunity to put together one of the top classes in the country during the 2024 recruiting cycle. While it's still early, #Tribe24 already holds six verbal commitments - including five-star running back Kam Davis - and the haul ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.

It could be a fun spring and summer in Tallahassee after Florida State's success during the 2022 season. On Friday night, the Seminoles picked up their ninth win and earned the title of 'State Champions' after defeating the Gators.

A plethora of official and unofficial visitors were in the stands to witness the moment. 2024 four-star defensive back Jamari Howard committed to Michigan State in September. However, the Seminoles have continued to pursue him - leading to his first visit for a game against Florida. The atmosphere stood out to him.

"I love it. Florida State, Tallahassee," Howard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It was lit. It was lit."

Florida State has multiple players from south Florida on its roster that are making an impact this season including safety Akeem Dent, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and defensive end Patrick Payton. Howard also recognizes that the Seminoles are trending in the right direction under head coach Mike Norvell.

"I like how everybody from the crib here plays," Howard said. "They're coming up. Florida State, a couple years they were a little down bad but they're coming up."

The Florida native was impressed with how the defensive backs performed against the Gators. Howard noted how the unit made a couple of mistakes but rebounded enough to come out with a stop on Florida's final offensive drive.

"DBs was covering good yesterday [Friday]," Howard said. "They fell off a couple plays but came back up, got some stops, and came out with the dub."



The Seminoles are recruiting Howard as a cornerback at the next level. He spent some time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson but his main contacts are with linebackers coach Randy Shannon and Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow. Shannon went down south to watch Howard at a track practice in the past.

"He came to see me down in Miami at track practice and everything like that," Howard said. "I like him."

Howard plans to return to Florida State in the spring for another visit. He sees a potential opportunity with the Seminoles.

"I feel great. I feel good," Howard said. "I just feel like I could probably play here."

This is the first trip that Howard has taken to another program since his pledge to Michigan State earlier this fall. What has the Seminoles catching his eye?

"I come check it out, make sure my recruitment is going good and everything. Just checking it out," Howard said.

As a junior, he recorded 33 tackles, 15 pass deflections and 1 interception in 10 games, per MaxPreps. Howard also runs track and is a district qualifier in the high long and long jump

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back fits the mold that the Seminoles are searching for. He's regarded as the No. 166 overall prospect, the No. 16 CB, and the No. 27 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class.

