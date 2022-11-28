Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators

Florida State made the most of its Black Friday victory against the Florida Gators. Not only did the Seminoles sweep the state for the first time since 2016, the program also hosted a plethora of official and unofficial visitors to witness the moment in person.

Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has been a mainstay in Tallahassee since committing in September. He was in the stands for Florida State's home games against Clemson and Georgia Tech but this one felt a little different to him.

"Great," Williams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Dang dog, that's just crazy how packed it was, the environment, it's crazy. All night, non-stop. There's no point of the game where they were comfortable. The whole game your adrenaline is just pumping and everybody is rowdy. I love that."

Quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the stars on offense for the Seminoles. He outgained Florida's Anthony Richardson 353-239 in yards of offense while accounting for three total touchdowns. That included a couple of insane plays with his legs that had Williams and the crowd on their feet.

"Man. C'mon man. What more can he do to make everybody notice?" Williams said. "The man is a freak athlete if you ask me. That man is crazy."

The Seminoles trailed at halftime after the team pressed early on both sides of the ball. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson had a few drops throughout the game but pulled down a massive 21-yard catch on the sideline on the game-winning drive to convert on third down. The moment showed the trust that flows between the players and coaching staff.

"It just shows character, trust," Williams said. "You can tell how much work he's been putting in, they've been putting in because for coach to trust him again and keep giving him targets, for Jordan Travis to keep trusting him and giving him targets, it's all about having trust in your teammates and players."

Florida State racked up 45 points and 497 yards of total offense, including 270 yards through the air. The Seminoles have scored 40+ points in four of their last five games. Eight different players caught a pass on Friday night which shows there's an opportunity for multiple players to make an impact at any given moment.

"I love it [the offense]. Even when you think you don't have an opportunity, you have an opportunity," Williams said. "Even when you think a play is broken down, it's not. Just the way everybody trusts each other and how they play."

Williams has seen the team grow since day one, literally. He was in attendance for a spring practice over the summer, took a multi-day unofficial visit at the beginning of the preseason, and has seen the Seminoles in game action multiple times. The consistent level of effort is something that always shows up

"I like the work and it shows on the field," Williams said. "They never stop fighting and you see what happens. May the best team win."

The Seminoles defeated the Gators and Hurricanes to sweep the state for the first time since 2016. Williams' message to other recruits when it comes to Florida State is simple.

"Who wouldn't want to play for the best team in Florida? You know what I'm saying?" Williams said. "Part of something so historic. This team got a lot of history behind it, this school period."

The Stranahan high school product arrived on campus on Saturday donning a custom-made t-shirt of his future wide recievers coach in Tallahassee, Ron Dugans. The two have built a relationship that is unlike any other coach that is recruiting Williams.

"We've built that bond. We're from the same place, same environment," Williams said. "Knowing where we come from, knowing what we've been through and knowing what we've got in us. I think if you meet someone that's where you're from and been through what you've been through, ya'll will be able to relate a lot easier."

The consistency of head coach Mike Norvell and his message is something that means a lot to Williams. He knows that Norvell loves and cares for his players while trying to put them in the best position for success.

"Just seeing his passion for the game. Just seeing the way he loves his team, cares for his team. He likes seeing everyone winning. Knowing how much work they put in and it's showing. One thing he does is he brags about his team for sure and I love that."

Williams noted that he spent time with recent quarterback commitment Brock Glenn and is still working on four-star Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr.

As of now, Williams doesn't have any visits planned to other programs outside of Florida State on December 16-18. He has two official visits remaining that he can still utilize if he chooses to do so.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State's 2023 class currently holds 16 verbal commitments and is regarded as the No. 17 haul in the country.

