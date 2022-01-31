Florida State keeping tabs on local 2023 DB Donovan Barnes

The Seminoles have been showing an interest in a ton of local talent over the past month.

An emerging trend for Florida State almost a month into 2022 is the coaching staff's pursuit of local talent. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have offered Gadsden County defensive back Cam Upshaw and Rickards wide receiver Keyon Brown. The staff has been pursuing St. John Paul II defensive back Makari Vickers for a while and are also looking at Rickards defensive back Tristen Sion.

This weekend, another Tallahassee talent, Florida High defensive back Donovan Barnes, took an unofficial visit to Florida State. He previously competed at the Mega Camp on campus last summer.

“It was fun," Barnes said. "The moment I walked through the room, saw all of the coaches and the way they greeted me, it felt like home.”

During the visit, Barnes spent time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who also works with the safeties. The two coaches clarified that they see him as an all-around defensive back who can play safety, cornerback, and nickel.

“I talked to coach Woodson and coach Fuller," Barnes said. "Those two guys were really with me the whole visit.”

While the Seminoles haven't extended an offer yet, Barnes plans to stay in touch with coach Woodson to continue building a relationship. He enjoyed spending time with him on Saturday.

“Knowing where he’s been, what he’s come from, I really like him," Barnes said. "If I went to Florida State, he would really teach me and I’d be able to learn from him.”

One thing that stood out about coach Fuller to Barnes was his energy. They also had a few good conversations.

“I loved his energy throughout the trip," Barnes said. "He was very high-energy. It felt fun to be there, to connect with him, and I had a good conversation with him. I really liked it.”

Florida High has produced a few of the top defensive backs to come out of the 850 in recent history. That lineage includes former Alabama star and current Cleveland Brown, Ronnie Harrison, Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey, rising Auburn defensive back Tre Donaldson, and former FIU defensive back Isaiah Hill, among others.

What does it mean for Barnes to be next up?

“There’s not really a lot of pressure," Barnes said. "Playing with Tre [Donaldson] and Ahmari [Harvey] helped me learn the roles. Seeing Ahmari play and watching Ronnie [Harrison], it makes me feel like I can do that as well.”

During Barnes' three years at Florida High, the Seminoles have compiled a 33-5 record, appeared in a state championship game, and made it to the semi-finals in 2021. It's the culture that has made their program different from the other high schools in the Tallahassee area.

“I think it’s the coaches and the relationships that the players and coaches have," Barnes said. "Everybody there, we grew up with each other from middle school to high school so the relationship and chemistry are there. The coaches that we have, they focus on the little details, discipline and that carries a long way. That character we build there is really over talent. Talent doesn’t mean anything if everybody is on the same page and working together.”

“The things I have learned at Florida High are the little things," Barnes continued. "I need to take that over to college, apply it, and use it to help myself and the team I’m on to win games too.”

Early in his recruitment, Barnes holds offers from Miami, Florida Atlantic, and Austin Peay. Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech are a few other schools that have been communicating with him as of late and could offer down the line.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound defensive back hasn't set a timeline for a commitment but it's possible it could happen towards the end of his senior season.

“I’m going to see how the offseason goes, how the summer goes, and how the season goes," Barnes said. "I think it could happen towards the end of the season.”

