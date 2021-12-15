Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State legacy tight end announces his decision

    Johnson made his decision on Wednesday morning after decommitting from LSU last week.
    Author:

    The transfer portal has been filling up for nearly a month but one of the more surprising developments was when LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson left the program last week. On the same night, his brother and top 2022 tight end, Jake Johnson, backed off of his commitment from the Tigers. Instantly, two talented players with ties to Florida State were back on the market with a week to go until the Early Signing Period.

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    Over the last few days, this recruitment has been about as quiet as can be. There has been a clear focus on keeping the Johnson's out of the news. Regardless, Jake Johnson announced that he'd be committing on Wednesday and he followed through with that promise this morning.

    During a signing ceremony at his high school, the Georgia native revealed that he would be playing for Texas A&M at the next level. He becomes the third tight end commitment in the Aggies' 2022 class.

    READ MORE: Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

    No image description

    The Johnson's have always professed wanting to play together in college. That is a legitimate possibility after Texas A&M starting quarterback Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Max Johnson could be heading to College Station in the near future.

    READ MORE: Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    8da64fb7-6da4-44dd-80aa-551b33f6c410-210820_NorthOCvsOCHS_1643.jfif
    Recruiting

    Florida State legacy tight end announces his decision

    6 minutes ago
    4B6N4NJNR5AWNDCLCDSICI4FLM
    Football

    BREAKING: Kenny Dillingham leaving Florida State for Oregon

    31 minutes ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

    9 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16797634
    Football

    FSU, Norvell Verbally Agree To Contract Extension

    16 hours ago
    0817D5E0_8E3C_491A_BA50_E242232C18A3.0
    Recruiting

    Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_11209503
    Football

    Former Florida State assistant coach elects to retire

    19 hours ago
    dlovetaylor
    Football

    Florida State offensive lineman accepts invitation to Hula Bowl

    19 hours ago