Florida State legacy tight end announces his decision

The transfer portal has been filling up for nearly a month but one of the more surprising developments was when LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson left the program last week. On the same night, his brother and top 2022 tight end, Jake Johnson, backed off of his commitment from the Tigers. Instantly, two talented players with ties to Florida State were back on the market with a week to go until the Early Signing Period.

Over the last few days, this recruitment has been about as quiet as can be. There has been a clear focus on keeping the Johnson's out of the news. Regardless, Jake Johnson announced that he'd be committing on Wednesday and he followed through with that promise this morning.

During a signing ceremony at his high school, the Georgia native revealed that he would be playing for Texas A&M at the next level. He becomes the third tight end commitment in the Aggies' 2022 class.

The Johnson's have always professed wanting to play together in college. That is a legitimate possibility after Texas A&M starting quarterback Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Max Johnson could be heading to College Station in the near future.

