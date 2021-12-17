Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Florida State running back lands with D2 program

    The former Seminole left the program in September.
    Author:

    Florida State lost a multitude of scholarship players to the transfer portal throughout the season. While the majority of those losses came following the end of the college football regular season, there were a few players that departed from the program during the year.

    READ MORE: Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

    Former Seminoles running Deonte Sheffield entered the portal on September 28 after being caught up in a log-jam at running back. He was battling with Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas for snaps and that made playing time tough to come by.

    During the Early Signing Period, Sheffield announced that he'd be continuing his college career at the University of West Florida. The Argonauts, who began play in 2015, are at the D2 level.

    The Florida native was one of the longest-tenured players on Florida State's roster before deciding to transfer. Sheffield signed with Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2018. It was expected that he would earn a scholarship the following season but that didn't come to fruition as Fisher left for Texas A&M. When head coach Mike Norvell was brought in to replace Willie Taggart, he finally placed Sheffield on scholarship in August 2020.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Alex Atkins elevated to Offensive Coordinator

    Sheffield finished his time with the Seminoles with 28 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. The majority of those numbers came during his start in the Sun Bowl in 2019 against Arizona State. In the defeat, he recorded 18 carries for 87 yards. Prior to his transfer, Sheffield did not record a statistic during the first four games of 2021.

    With one season of eligibility remaining, Sheffield will look to be more of a focal point at UWF.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_13857148
    Recruiting

    Former Florida State running back lands with D2 program

    just now
    b8440ee1-0ca7-47b0-b606-963505a0caa7-_31X1184.jfif
    Recruiting

    Former Florida State running back announces transfer destination

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17365793
    Basketball

    Florida State Bounces Back Against Lipscomb: 3 Game-Changing Plays

    9 hours ago
    80A09459-B70A-4381-9677-0C98976817AB
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Top transfer Florida State offensive line target Miles Frazier's announcement

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_14002237
    Football

    OFFICIAL: Alex Atkins Elevated To Offensive Coordinator

    12 hours ago
    FGvKhtGVEAUGhQ5
    Recruiting

    Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

    13 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Legacy offensive lineman signs with Florida State

    Dec 15, 2021
    BBEC5C1D-C7CE-473A-84EC-BDDDB627E742
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Legacy Florida State offensive line target Julian Armella's announcement

    Dec 15, 2021