Former Florida State running back lands with D2 program

Florida State lost a multitude of scholarship players to the transfer portal throughout the season. While the majority of those losses came following the end of the college football regular season, there were a few players that departed from the program during the year.

READ MORE: Florida State lands transfer offensive lineman from Wisconsin

Former Seminoles running Deonte Sheffield entered the portal on September 28 after being caught up in a log-jam at running back. He was battling with Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas for snaps and that made playing time tough to come by.

During the Early Signing Period, Sheffield announced that he'd be continuing his college career at the University of West Florida. The Argonauts, who began play in 2015, are at the D2 level.

The Florida native was one of the longest-tenured players on Florida State's roster before deciding to transfer. Sheffield signed with Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2018. It was expected that he would earn a scholarship the following season but that didn't come to fruition as Fisher left for Texas A&M. When head coach Mike Norvell was brought in to replace Willie Taggart, he finally placed Sheffield on scholarship in August 2020.

READ MORE: Alex Atkins elevated to Offensive Coordinator

Sheffield finished his time with the Seminoles with 28 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. The majority of those numbers came during his start in the Sun Bowl in 2019 against Arizona State. In the defeat, he recorded 18 carries for 87 yards. Prior to his transfer, Sheffield did not record a statistic during the first four games of 2021.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Sheffield will look to be more of a focal point at UWF.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook