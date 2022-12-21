Skip to main content

Four-star linebacker announces decision between FSU, Virginia, and South Carolina

A talented target makes his commitment and signs his LOI.

The opening day of the Early Signing Period is winding down and coming to a close. It's been an eventful times for the Seminoles as they've landed commitments from three-star athlete Edwin Joseph and three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto. The team did lose four-star defensive end pledge Keldric Faulk to Auburn on a flip.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Wednesday evening, four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson announced his decision to stick with his pledge to Virginia over flipping to Florida State or South Carolina

The consensus coming into the day was that Robinson would stay close to home and remain with the Cavaliers. No real surprises here despite a late push from the Seminoles and Gamecocks.

Florida State hosted Robinson for an official visit last weekend. The Seminoles appeared to gain serious momentum in the recruitment but Virginia went back in front following multiple conversations and in-home visits.

FSU has two linebackers signed in its 2023 class - four-star Blake Nichelson and three-star DeMarco Ward. Both prospects inked with the Seminoles on Wednesday morning. Nichelson will arrive in Tallahassee over the summer while Ward is already enrolled and going through bowl practice with the team.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 449 overall prospect, the No. 39 LB, and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Virginia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

